Wichita native goes from Shocker basketball walk-on to scholarship athlete

Growing up in the Gregg Marshall era of Wichita State men’s basketball, Henry Thengvall always dreamed of putting on a Shockers uniform.

But as a First Team All-5A player coming out of Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School, the Wichita native didn’t have many opportunities elsewhere. Once given the chance to walk-on at Wichita State, he then had no doubt about where to continue his basketball career.

“I don’t think I would have taken this at another place other than Wichita State,” he said Tuesday.

After the Shockers’ summer workout ended Tuesday afternoon, Thengvall received news he said he never expected. Head coach Paul Mills pulled him in front of the team and announced the walk-on was to be put on scholarship after three years.

“It was a cool experience,” Thengvall said. “It’s something you see online that happened to other walk-ons, but you don’t think it’ll happen to you.”

Because of recent rule changes allowing teams to pay student-athletes through the House vs. NCAA settlement, Thengvall received a scholarship to play basketball for his hometown team.

Many fans haven’t seen Thengvall get much playing time, but he has been impactful in the locker room and on scout teams in practice. Mills thinks his scholarship is well deserved because of what goes on away from the spotlight.

“He’s been running in the dark the past two years,” Mills said. “And I’m so happy for him that there’s a little bit of light shed on all that he does.”

Thengvall could’ve transferred away to a smaller school where he’d potentially earn more playing time, but has decided to stay a Shocker after each season, anyway. And as a three-sport athlete in high school, he could’ve changed the path of his athletic career entirely.

“I can’t tell you how difficult it is just to show up to work every day and not really get much in the way of acknowledgement,” Mills said. “You continue to do this for two years, and your 500th day is no different than your first … Most people would probably stop because they want the attention. Henry Thengvall wants to do the job, and he’s been faithful in it. And again, the most faithful win.”

Thengvall said he’s never considered transferring either.

“I’ve really enjoyed every year that I’ve been here,” he said. “And we’ve had some hard times, but just being with the guys, honestly, every day, it’s been awesome.”

For Mills, Thengvall’s dedication and loyalty to the program have never been in question. During his first season as head coach, Mills sensed a “one foot in, one foot out” demeanor with some of his team near the end of it.

“I really wasn’t mad about it, because I knew that more than half the team never signed up for me,” Mills said. “And they were at a point to where you were still kind of unsure. Would you get approved if you left somewhere else?”

He asked the team at one point during their tribulations if they were fully bought into the program. Without hesitation, Thengvall and former Shocker Xavier Bell — who is also a Wichita native — chimed in and expressed their commitment to the team, a moment Mills has previously said is an addition to Bell’s legacy as a Shocker.

“You need to know you have an advocate in those kinds of situations,” Mills said about Thengvall’s response. “I knew Henry was an advocate, and that kind of stuff goes a long way.”

With a childhood dream come true and the honor of receiving a scholarship to play the sport he loves most, Thengvall hasn’t taken a moment for granted.

“I’ve just tried to repay that by working hard every day coming in here,” he said. “And just being appreciative of everything I’ve been given.”