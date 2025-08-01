The AfterShocks are one game from $1 million. They need their fans more than ever.

After smaller-than-usual crowds for the AfterShocks’ opening games in The Basketball Tournament this year, forward Markis McDuffie urged fans on social media to come watch the team of Wichita State alumni play summer basketball.

His call to action seemed to have worked, as a steady influx — from around 2,000 fans in the first and second round games to above 5,200 fans in Thursday night’s semifinals win — of the Shocker Faithful filled Koch Arena’s seats game after game.

“Since then, it’s grown,” McDuffie said about the number of fans at games since his call to action. “They’re kind of seeing it’s serious out here in Wichita. Something’s going on; we really have a chance to win. Wichita gravitates to winning, you know. Once they see you winning, they all come together.”

After a 66-54 win in TBT’s semifinals against We Are D3 Thursday night, the AfterShocks are going to need their fans more than ever.

“You don’t get this in summer basketball,” guard Marcus Keene said. “The arena, to be able to push us through when we need them, when stuff’s not going our way. We know we have the building to push us over the top.”

The AfterShocks are competing in their first TBT championship on Sunday. They’re also competing for the $1 million prize with home-court advantage as an alumni team for the first time in the tournament’s history.

“I’m really excited to see the turnout on Sunday,” guard Conner Frankamp said. “Playing in front of your home crowd is a huge advantage. They’ve shown out every game; they’re loud. It’s great to have them.”

A raucous crowd has proven beneficial for the AfterShocks. The team rallied behind roars and surged for multiple 10-0 or greater scoring runs Thursday against We Are D3, suffocating the team of former NCAA Division III players.

“I think they said attendance (Thursday) was maybe something like 5,000,” head coach Zach Bush said. “It felt more than that. It felt unbelievable.”

Frankamp, who contributed a couple of steals, assists, and buckets during the second quarter flurries, said that the energy the crowd gave the team during the runs was a big factor.

“Especially when we got on in transition,” he said. “Got some easy layups and knocked a couple of threes down. It was loud in there, and it helps a lot.”

Sunday’s championship game has an even deeper meaning for Rashard Kelly, Trey Wade, Frankamp, McDuffie, Bush and the coaching staff.

They’re the former Shockers competing and coaching for a title back in the place where it all started. To see the same fanbase rally behind them during their brief return to the Roundhouse is another reason they’re leaning on them for support.

“This community is so special,” Bush said. “There’s so much love in this city, and I hope it gets the recognition it deserves. We’re incredibly thankful for everybody here.”

McDuffie said to win the seven-figure paycheck on his home floor, in front of the crowd that supported him all four years in college, would be the greatest moment of his life.

“I feel like it could stamp me as a Shocker legend,” the 2019 graduate said. “I’ve fought, I’ve been here with the alumni for five years. It’s so many alumni that came through this program. Just to come here and put on and get a TBT championship right here — not only a TBT championship, but right here on our own floor — that’s a wonderful story.”

Frankamp, a Wichita native and North High School alum, said the moment would be a dream come true.

“Especially to win here in Wichita with my family,” Frankamp said. “And just everything that we all went through in college and finishing here at Koch Arena.”

For now, the AfterShocks have the task of playing Eberlein Drive at 3 p.m. on Sunday before they can begin to feel what winning a championship in the Roundhouse is like. And they want the fans to experience it with them.

“We want a sold-out arena,” Bush said. “We want to fill this place up. We want to go out there and play in a way that thanks this community for all they’ve given us, because they’ve given so much.”