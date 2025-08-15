Shocker basketball’s 2025-26 non-conference slate announced

Wichita State men’s basketball released its 13-game non-conference schedule Friday morning.

Two opponents from last season’s non-conference schedule are on the Shockers’ slate this year; they’ll play three teams they’ve never played before and will make a return to the Battle 4 Atlantis for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Northern Iowa and DePaul are on WSU’s schedule again this season. Except this time, the Shockers will travel to play Northern Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 6, and DePaul visits Koch Arena for the first time since 1978 on Saturday, Dec. 13.

Boise State, Eastern Kentucky and Mount Marty (NAIA) are set to play WSU for the first time in the programs’ history. Late in November, the Shockers will play Saint Mary’s in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, which will stream on ESPN2.

Of the known NCAA Division I non-conference opponents — the team’s final opponent in the Battle 4 Atlantis is still to be determined — the average Rating Point Index (RPI) from last season is .520. This is an increase in difficulty of opponents compared to last season, when opponents averaged an RPI of .504.

The Shockers will kick off their season on Tuesday, Nov. 4, against UNC Asheville in the Roundhouse.

All game times are pending, except for WSU’s first game in the Battle 4 Atlantis. For more information about game times, visit here.