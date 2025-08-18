Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
PHOTOS: Bean Bags and Belonging

Shockers played games and learned about campus groups at the Belonging Bash
Zachary Ruth, Photo EditorAugust 18, 2025
Sophomore Decson Chairs explains the Indigenous Student Collective to students at the Belonging Bash on Aug. 15. Various clubs and organizations tabled to introduce themselves to prospective members.
