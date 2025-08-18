Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: bean bags and belonging

Shockers played games and learned about campus groups at the Belonging Bash
Zachary Ruth, Photo EditorAugust 18, 2025
Zachary Ruth
Senior Zainab Khan throws a cornhole bag at the Belonging Bash on Aug. 15. Khan is studying biological sciences with a minor in spanish.
