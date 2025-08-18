Guest Column: From the provost: Hitting the right notes

Allison Campbell Monica Lounsbery, the recently named senior executive vice president and provost for Wichita State, introduces herself to the Faculty Senate on Jan. 13. Lounsbery recently released information about how DEI changes are impacting WSU.

Welcome back to campus, Shockers! I hope your semester is off to an inspiring start. Whether you’re just beginning your journey here or wrapping up the final leg of your journey, I’m glad we get to share this academic year together.

I’m Monica Lounsbery, and I started as Wichita State’s senior executive vice president and provost in January. If you’re wondering exactly what a provost does, here’s the short version: I work with faculty, staff and university leadership to ensure you have the best academic experience possible. That includes overseeing academic programs, student success initiatives and the resources that support your learning. In short, my job is to help create the conditions for you to thrive.

Since joining Shocker Nation, I have been endlessly impressed with the opportunities the university provides for our students — hundreds of majors, certificates and badges; hands-on learning and research jobs; and extracurricular experiences that make your time here as rich outside the classroom as it is inside.

I grew up in Green River, Wyoming, where my curiosity for science led me to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from Dakota Wesleyan University. I went on to the University of Nebraska–Lincoln for both my master’s and Ph.D. in sport pedagogy and educational research methods. My career has taken me to many places, including Long Beach, California — where I also had a little fun outside academia as the lead vocalist in a band called Higher Ed.

When I’m not working, I enjoy time with my husband, Chris, our two grown children and our grandbaby. We share a love for staying active and exploring new adventures, whether that’s traveling, trying new foods or enjoying live music.

I’m excited to get to know you, to hear your ideas and to work together to continue building a university that meets your needs today and prepares you for the opportunities ahead. This is your time to stretch, grow and discover what’s possible, and I’m so honored to be part of that journey with you.

Here’s to a semester full of learning, connection and maybe even a few unexpected harmonies — just like in my Higher Ed days.