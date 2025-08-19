Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Shocker volleyball voted third in American Conference preseason poll

Owen Prothro, Sports EditorAugust 19, 2025
Garima Thapa
Junior Brooklyn Leggett high-fives teammates at the exhibition game against Kansas State. Leggett led the Shockers with 10 kills, 11 points and a .192 attacking percentage.

Coaches from around the American Conference made their picks ahead of the volleyball season Tuesday morning.

Wichita State was voted third in the American’s preseason poll, after being picked second last season and sweeping through the conference tournament. Rice and South Florida were voted first and second, respectively.

Along with the poll, the preseason all-conference team was announced. The Shockers have one player on the list, senior outside hitter Brooklyn Leggett. 

Leggett played in 109 sets a season ago throughout 30 matches. She tallied 266 kills, good for third on the team and the most out of the returning players. 

Wichita State finished 18-14 overall last season with a 10-6 record in the American. They were the only team in the conference to reach the NCAA Tournament, but Southern Methodist swept the Shockers in the first round.

Wichita State’s season is set to begin on Friday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. against Kennesaw State in its home-opening Shocker Volleyball Classic.

