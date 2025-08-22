Pencils ranked from pencil-perfect to dull

Maleah Evans Opinion editor Mya Scott writes with a G-2 pilot mechanical pencil.

As school begins and last-minute supplies shopping ends, let me volunteer to help you decide the best essential item that every student needs.

The pencil.

The pencil is a tool many students use everyday — for homework, writing notes during class, or doodling on the edge of rubrics. It is critical to have the best one to ensure all your writing needs are met.

I ranked pencils based on looks, durability and functionality to find the superior pencil in the school supply industry.

#8 Enday Stackable Pencils

Enday Stackable pencils are uniquely designed to have multiple pencil tops within so you can push them up when one breaks.

If these are your favorite pencils, I hate to be the one to say this, but you’re wrong. Not only are these colorful abominations the most inconvenient and ill-constructed pencil known to man, they’re just not functional.

The lead snaps at the slightest pressure. And then when you push up the next pencil top, it slides and pushes back down in the pencil when trying to write.

And to top it off, these pencils aren’t aesthetically attractive. They’re a bright, glittery case of plastic concealing what looks like a children’s concept sketch of the Empire State Building.

I hated these pencils as a child and I hate them still as an adult. Enday stackable pencils receive an F-.

#7 Carpenter Pencils

Carpenter pencils are chunky, rectangular pencils and are probably the shortest pencil made.

If you haven’t heard of these pencils, don’t worry, I hadn’t either.

These chunky, rectangular pencils have one job and one job only. They’re designed to mark up wood so you can mark where you need to cut, hence the word “carpenter” in its name.

And that’s about all it’s good for.

Even though they write rather smoothly, they’re too thick to write normal words with — notetaking would be impossible with the additional risk of smudging. You can barely draw with these carpenter pencils because it’s impossible to really sketch those finer details.

Basically they only do one job, but they do it really well. Bonus points for the cute ruler design up the side. Nicpro carpenter pencils receive an F+.

#6 Paper Mate Sharpwriter

The Paper Mate Sharpwriter is a mechanical pencil designed to look exactly like a normal, #2 pencil.

The Paper Mate sharpwriter mechanical pencil isn’t inherently bad; I just don’t really understand it. It’s a mechanical pencil designed to mimic a #2 pencil, but the end result is a weird, fake-looking imitation with strange grooves carved into the collar, the exposed bit of wood, of the pencil.

If I wanted to use a #2 pencil, I would use a #2 pencil, instead of this funky looking replica. #2 pencils are supposed to be wooden.

You can never outdo the doer. Paper Mate sharpwriter gets a D-.

#5 Paper Mate WriteBros

Paper Mate WriteBros are a generic booking mechanical pencil: skinny piece of plastic with a clip and an eraser.

Paper Mate WriteBros were a staple in my household when I was a kid. It was a pencil that nearly all of my teachers had in their spare cup and they were one of the most easily lost pencils, meaning I always found some on the ground.

They were also pretty cheap to buy in bulk therefore a school of choice for me.

WriteBros are okay, at best. The lead and the plastic casing is flimsy and snaps if too much pressure is applied. I, personally, also hate the noise the lead makes against paper when writing with it for the first time. It’s almost like it’s too rough and makes a screeching sound as it’s dragged across your notes.

It works in a pinch for a cost effective solution. I give Paper Mate WriteBros a D+.

#4 Ticonderoga

Ticonderoga is a typical #2 pencil: yellow body and pink eraser.

The middle ground of pencils, Ticonderoga. Unlike most of the pencils on this list, it is not mechanical and is just a good, old fashioned #2 pencil.

I honestly usually dislike wooden pencils; sharpening them is annoying and tedious, splinters are no joke and it’s overall, a more inconvenient pencil.

But Ticonderoga are the superior brand of the #2 pencils. They write smoothly, they sharpen nicely most of the time and splinters are a rarity. I like that the color scheme is different from other pencils.

It’s a good #2 pencil, but not great compared to mechanical ones. I give Ticonderoga a solid C.

#3 Paper Mate Clearpoint

Paper Mate Clearpoints are made of a clear plastic and are larger than your typical mechanical pencil.

Paper Mate Clearpoint was a status symbol in my school. Clear plastic with a colorful grip, button and clip. The colors are bright and the plastic doesn’t feel cheaply made. However, it’s still not the best.

The writing is decently smooth, and it doesn’t make the weird screeching noise of other pencils. The worst thing about it is the size. They are just too chunky to get a good grip on. And the grip texture feels odd underneath my fingertips.

While they do fulfill the purpose of the pencil, the size and textures is ultimately why it deserves the bronze. I give Paper Mate Clearpoints a B+.

#2 BIC

BIC mechanical pencils are a normal, two-toned mechanical pencil that has thick lead, designed to be break-resistant.

BIC is an absolute beast of a pencil. I love the simple design of it all so much. It’s not too fancy but I’m also not embarrassed to be seen with it in public. This was another staple in my school bag.

It writes smoothly, it’s a nice size for holding and the grip doesn’t have a weird texture. It is a little odd just because most of the pencils come with 0.9 mm thick lead. It’s almost the perfect pencil, but falls short of the gold and lands in the silver.

I give BIC an A.

#1 G-2 Pilot Mechanical Pencil

Yes, G-2 does make pencils and yes, they are even better than the pen.

It follows the same slick design of the pen. When I first grabbed them off the shelves of the Shocker Store, I truly thought it was the pen, but was pleasantly surprised to find a mechanical pencil in my hands.

It writes smooth, the lead rarely breaks and no weird noises. The grip is perfect with no weird textures and it actually helps me grip my pencil better.

I love the pen and I love the pencil even more. I give G-2 pilot pencils an A+.