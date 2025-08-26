Former Shocker Harlond Beverly signs overseas deal

Former Wichita State men’s basketball player Harlond Beverly has signed a contract with the Derby Trailblazers, the Trailblazers announced Tuesday morning.

The Trailblazers are a semi-professional team out of Derby, England, and play in England’s National Basketball League. The team finished last season second in the league standings, at 17-7 overall.

“I was attracted to Derby because of the team’s previous success and the kind of talent they have had in recent years,” Beverly said in a press release.

In his senior season for the Shockers, Beverly shot at a 46.7% rate and 23.7% from 3-point range. He averaged 9.3 points per game.

During his two year career in Wichita, he averaged 10.2 points per game on 45.3% and 24.8% marks from the floor and deep, respectively.

Beverly is Derby’s first overseas signing for the 2025-26 season.