Former Shocker Harlond Beverly signs overseas deal

Owen Prothro, Sports EditorAugust 26, 2025
Zachary Ruth
Senior Harlond Beverly sprints past two Memphis defenders to bring the ball down the court on March 14. The Shockers’ loss against Memphis eliminated them from the AAC Championship in the quarterfinals.

Former Wichita State men’s basketball player Harlond Beverly has signed a contract with the Derby Trailblazers, the Trailblazers announced Tuesday morning.

The Trailblazers are a semi-professional team out of Derby, England, and play in England’s National Basketball League. The team finished last season second in the league standings, at 17-7 overall.

“I was attracted to Derby because of the team’s previous success and the kind of talent they have had in recent years,” Beverly said in a press release.

In his senior season for the Shockers, Beverly shot at a 46.7% rate and 23.7% from 3-point range. He averaged 9.3 points per game. 

During his two year career in Wichita, he averaged 10.2 points per game on 45.3% and 24.8% marks from the floor and deep, respectively.

Beverly is Derby’s first overseas signing for the 2025-26 season.

