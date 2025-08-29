Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Former Shocker Xavier Bell signs with team in Georgia

Owen Prothro, Sports EditorAugust 29, 2025
Zachary Ruth
Senior Xavier Bell answers questions in the press conference after playing Memphis in the AAC Championship quarterfinals round. The Shockers were eliminated from the tournament with the 83-80 loss.

Another former Wichita State men’s basketball player has signed an overseas deal.

The CIU Basketball Club, a team in the Georgia Superleague, announced that they signed Xavier Bell ahead of the 2025-26 season on Friday morning.

Bell, a Wichita native, played three seasons for the Shockers after transferring from Drexel ahead of the 2022-23 season.

His stats steadily rose over the course of his career in Koch Arena, going from scoring 4.0 points per game as a sophomore to 15.2 his senior season. 

He scored 20 or more points in eight games last year, including a season-high 29 points against cross-town Friends University in December.

Bell finished his collegiate career with a loss to Oklahoma State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament, but became a 1,000-point scorer at Wichita State despite the loss.

Owen Prothro, Sports Editor
Owen Prothro is the sports editor for The Sunflower for the Fall 2025 semester. Prothro is a senior pursuing a degree in journalism and media production and hopes to pursue a career in sports writing after graduation. This is Prothro’s third year on staff. Prothro uses he/him pronouns.
Zachary Ruth, Photo Editor