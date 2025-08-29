Former Shocker Xavier Bell signs with team in Georgia

Another former Wichita State men’s basketball player has signed an overseas deal.

The CIU Basketball Club, a team in the Georgia Superleague, announced that they signed Xavier Bell ahead of the 2025-26 season on Friday morning.

Bell, a Wichita native, played three seasons for the Shockers after transferring from Drexel ahead of the 2022-23 season.

His stats steadily rose over the course of his career in Koch Arena, going from scoring 4.0 points per game as a sophomore to 15.2 his senior season.

He scored 20 or more points in eight games last year, including a season-high 29 points against cross-town Friends University in December.

Bell finished his collegiate career with a loss to Oklahoma State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament, but became a 1,000-point scorer at Wichita State despite the loss.