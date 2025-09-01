How Shocker rowing uses annual event to attract new faces

Gallery • 9 Photos Ellery Prothro Junior coxwain Kelsey Cropper prepares students to row along the Arkansas River on Aug. 27. S'mores and Oars attendees had the opportunity to use the same boats as the Shocker Rowing team.

Calvin Cupp described it as “the look.”

It’s the nervous and unsure expression that students typically have as they arrive at the Wichita State rowing team’s annual S’mores and Oars event. But by the end of the evening, the uncertain look often turns into excitement about the rowing program, which is Cupp’s primary goal.

“They meet some people, do some events, and they find they enjoy being here and are comfortable trying something new,” said Cupp, who is entering his 26th year as head coach.

Although the weather was dreary on Wednesday, the rowing team showed off its facilities and program with enthusiasm at the S’mores and Oars event at the Shocker Rowing River Vista Boathouse on the Arkansas River.

During the eighth-annual event, the rowing team took turns going onto the water in their shells, the boats they use during regattas. Other WSU rowers showed visitors the proper form of rowing on stationary machines. Some attendees kayaked and used the pedal boats. On land, guests played cornhole, giant Connect Four, and of course, enjoyed s’mores made on a fire pit.

The rowing program, an independent varsity sport on campus, views S’mores and Oars as a kick-off event and a recruiting tool. Cupp noted the importance of experiencing Shocker rowing firsthand.

“Seeing it online or reading about it in a pamphlet is one thing,” Cupp said. “But actually coming and seeing the facility and meeting the people who are a part of that team is a whole different animal.”

Senior Austin Weston, team captain, said he has learned some valuable lessons from being on the team. He began rowing in high school to stay in shape for soccer when he lived in the Kansas City area.

“It’s taught me teamwork especially, and also to be accountable,” Weston said. “If you’re not doing what you’re supposed to do, you’re just slowing the boat down, slowing your team down.”

Another experienced rower, Emilio Veana, is entering his third year with Shocker rowing. In San Antonio, Veana received a promotional postcard in the mail from the team.

“I’m always looking for new experiences, and I just came out one day and they (rowers) said, ‘Yeah, hop on the boat, let’s try it out,’” Veana said.

The women’s team this season will be led by Taylor Spinelli, an all-region performer last year, coxswain Kelsey Cropper, and captain Cassidy Barr.

The Shockers will have class races in Wichita on Sept. 20 before competing in the Head of the Oklahoma on Oct. 4 in Oklahoma City.

“The rowers who are returning on the men’s and women’s side, they all had a taste of success last year, and the hope is that makes them want more,” Cupp said.

Rachel Tuck, assistant coach and former WSU rower, organizes S’mores and Oars, but she enjoys watching Shocker rowers set up for the event and welcome newcomers to the boathouse.

As Tuck described why she loves the event, guests chatted and grabbed ingredients to make s’mores before heading toward the fire pit to roast their marshmallows.

“It’s a nice event to be off campus and see people around the water doing activities they’re not going to be doing typically on the average day,” Tuck said. “This is their home, and they enjoy showing it off to people that they’ve never met that we know may never row but we’ve made at least part of their day a little different, a little more interesting, and then you see students who might never come back here again have a little fun.”