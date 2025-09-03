Students take a moment to pause and relax with PAWS and Relax on campus

Garima Thapa Therapy dog Ava licks her own nose at PAWS and Relax, which took place at the Ablah Library on Aug. 27. The event was hosted by WSU libraries and CHP Success Team.

Gallery • 13 Photos Garima Thapa Irish Wolfhound, Oz, stands receives pets at the PAWS and Relax event on Aug. 27. Oz is part of Love on a Leash.

This past Wednesday Paws and Relax put on an event in Ablah Library bringing students of all different career paths and backgrounds together to enjoy warm and snuggly dogs. Dogs of all different breeds were lying around on their own blankets.

Each one accompanied by their “human.”

Though this may not be the first time you have seen Paws and Relax on campus, to bring in the new semester Paws and Relax held two separate events to “ease the new semester stress,” according to Wichita State University Events and Recreation.

This organization was created in May of 2024 by Caitlin Bruner. She says she was inspired when in January of 2024 she saw two dogs walking out of the dining hall accompanied by their human. She noticed that the students were all lining up to pet the dogs and after they did.

“(The students) would … walk away just a little bit lighter and a little bit taller and with huge smiles on their faces,” she said.

Paws and Relax partners with Love on a Leash, an organization that provides accessible pet therapy training. Each dog must be therapy certified before coming to events and working. Bruner says she worked with Love on a Leash and watched the growing relationships between volunteers and students.

“Everyone is bonding and forming connections over dogs,” Bruner said.

A small group of students had their attention on a white miniature poodle named Mickee. She wore a little yellow tutu and a Wichita State University bandana. It seemed that the students there all loved Paws and Relax, with some walking away just a little bit lighter and a little bit taller.

Paws and Relax has has plans for more events to come. Bruner says she is always looking for student volunteers and can be contacted at her email. In the end, after the two hours of students petting and playing with dogs, the event came to a close but not without the reminder that sometimes we all just need to pause and relax.