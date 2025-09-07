Volleyball’s Jordan Heatherly finds new home as a Shocker

Jordan Heatherly started her collegiate career at conference rival Memphis. But after two years of playing against the Shockers, Heatherly saw what a program built on winning looked like.

At the conclusion of the 2024 volleyball season, Heatherly entered the transfer portal. After phone calls with Wichita State head coach Chris Lamb, she decided to call Koch Arena home.

“I just thought when (Lamb) gave me the call, I was like don’t really think there’s another option besides coming to the Shocks,” Heatherly, a junior setter, said.

Heatherly has made an early impact and has grown into WSU’s starting setter through the first five games. She’s made 191 assists, good for 9.1 per set, and has recorded 37 digs and eight blocks.

She tallied a game-high 50 assists in back-to-back games against Arkansas and Incarnate Word.

Lamb always thought she was one of the better servers and defenders at the setter position in the American Conference when he coached against Heatherly.

“I was telling people in the league (she’s) the most underrated player,” Lamb said. “Even with her bottom half firepower, her assist average was pretty high in the league. So that’s utilizing strengths on your team, but also being pretty accurate, and Memphis was second to Wichita State in attempts out of the middle. So you work hard for those kinds of attempts. That’s what drew my attention.”

Heatherly appeared in 46 matches in two seasons with the Tigers and led them in assists in both. She made 1,213 assists, 387 digs and 227 kills during her freshman and sophomore years.

In her freshman year, Heatherly recorded a triple-double against Tulane, with 11 kills, 24 assists and 10 digs. Heatherly faced off against the Shockers three times with the Tigers and lost each match.

“I had never beaten them before, so I like to say, ‘If you can’t beat them, join them,’” Heatherly said with a laugh. “We usually played them pretty well every year. So it was really fun to kind of come over here and see the other side of it.”

Heatherly will make her return to the Larry O. Finch Center on Memphis’ campus Sunday, Sept. 28. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ESPN+. She said it will be bittersweet.

“I think going back there will be a good experience in a way that there’s good memories there, but also I think there’s something to prove on my end as well coming back with Wichita,” Heatherly said. “I think it’ll be competitive no matter what. But also a fun little rivalry, I guess you could say.”