Student Government Association midterm elections are coming up, here’s what to know

The Student Government Association midterm elections are less than a month away. Whether you’re planning to run for a seat in the Senate or want to vote, here’s a guide for both.

Last year was SGA’s first time holding midterm elections, and only 77 students — 0.6% of the student population at the time — voted. The midterms were added to fill vacant seats from senators who dropped out and seats that weren’t filled during the last election. Current open seats according to the SGA elections page: College of Applied Studies (6)

College of Business (5)

College of Health Professions (2)

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (1)

College of Engineering (1)

College of Fine Arts (1)

Graduate (1)

Honors (1)

International (2)

Adult Learner (1)

Underserved (4)

Freshman (2)

How to run

For those wanting to run for one of the 27 open seats, the declaration period is now open through Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. The application is through Shocker Sync.

While the optional intent to run invitational event has already passed, a required rules and regulations meeting will be held on Sept. 19 for those that have declared their candidacy. The rules and regulations meeting will cover the rules candidates must follow during the campaign process and is required to be able to get your name on the ballot in October.

Phan said that those wishing to run for a seat in the senate can email him, Student Body President Jia Wen Wang or Vice President Amy Nguyen to set up an optional shadowing opportunity with other senators.

“If any students are interested in doing that, I’m sure — at least from the legislative branch — we would be more than happy to do so,” Phan said. “And the executive branch, I have no doubt that they would love to have people as well.”

How to vote

Soon after the declaration period ends on Sept. 18 at 5 p.m., students will see who’s on the ballot.

According to SGA Speaker of the Senate Matthew Phan, students can see who’s on the ballot via Simply Voting, the online voting tool SGA is using for this election. The voting dates are set for Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, according to the SGA elections page.