The Sunflower
The Sunflower

Have parking and traffic citations? Here’s how to get relief.

Kass Lewis, News editorSeptember 8, 2025
Jenna Farhat
File photo, parking services vehicle

Food for Fines is a way for students and faculty to get parking and traffic citation relief, and it’s open all week. Those with unpaid citations can have them forgiven by donating food, hygiene, household and/or baby items to the Shocker Support Locker, a service that provides free groceries to students.

Anyone with a Wichita State ID is eligible. The relief only applies to parking tickets under $50 and traffic citations of either $45 or $75, and for up to six citations per person 

Food for Fines happens the first full week every month until May, excluding January. Donations are accepted in two locations on campus — the Student Engagement & Belonging office in Rhatigan Room 216 and the parking services building south of the university police department. 

Food for Fines does not cover appeal costs, but will still cover the fine if an appeal has been made. 

About the Contributors
Kass Lewis
Kass Lewis, News Editor
Kass Lewis is a first-year reporter for The Sunflower. He is a junior journalism and media production major. After college, he’d like to pursue a career involving writing. Lewis uses he/him pronouns.
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat, Former news editor
Jenna Farhat was the news editor of The Sunflower. Farhat majored in creative writing.