Have parking and traffic citations? Here’s how to get relief.

Food for Fines is a way for students and faculty to get parking and traffic citation relief, and it’s open all week. Those with unpaid citations can have them forgiven by donating food, hygiene, household and/or baby items to the Shocker Support Locker, a service that provides free groceries to students. Food for Fines donation guide Parking citations $0-$30 tickets — must donate 10 non-perishable food or hygiene items $31-$50 tickets — must donate 15 non-perishable food or hygiene items Traffic citations $45 tickets — must donate two household/hygiene items, such as Kleenexes, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, etc. $75 tickets — must donate one baby item, such as baby formula, diapers, wipes, etc.

Anyone with a Wichita State ID is eligible. The relief only applies to parking tickets under $50 and traffic citations of either $45 or $75, and for up to six citations per person

Food for Fines happens the first full week every month until May, excluding January. Donations are accepted in two locations on campus — the Student Engagement & Belonging office in Rhatigan Room 216 and the parking services building south of the university police department.

Food for Fines does not cover appeal costs, but will still cover the fine if an appeal has been made.