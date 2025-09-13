Men’s golf starts season with 11th place finish at Ram Masters Invitational

Wichita State’s men’s golf team kicked off its season on Thursday and Friday at the Ram Masters Invitational hosted by Colorado State.

The Shockers finished in 11th out of 16 teams with 881 strokes through 54 holes. Long Beach State won the tournament with a team score of 840.

Wichita State posted scores of 294 and 299 in rounds one and two and made up ground with a 288 in the final round to jump from 13th to 11th place.

Senior Jose Miguel Ramirez led the Shockers individually. After starting five over par through the first 36 holes, he posted a 68 (-2) to go from 28th to 14th place on the final leaderboard. His 68 in round three is two strokes off a personal-best at Wichita State.

Graduate student Michael Robson shot rounds of 75, 73 and 71 to claim 36th place. Senior Mitchell Revie finished in 66th with a score of 226 (+16), and freshman Jace Chaney followed in 73rd with a score of 228 (+18).

Rounding out the scorecards, freshman Rhett O’Rear shot 229 for the tournament, good for 19 over par and 76th place.

Wichita State’s next tournament is from Sept. 22-23 at the Git-R-Done Invitational, hosted by Nebraska.