Women’s tennis signs head coach with NCAA Tournament experience

Wichita State women’s tennis has found a new head coach.

Jacob Eddins, who has past coaching experience in NCAA Tournaments, will begin his head coaching career for the Shockers, the team announced Monday.

His arrival comes a little over a month after WSU Athletics announced Colin Foster stepped down as head coach to work as director of tennis at the Wichita Country Club. Foster coached the Shockers for 16 years from 2009-25 and amassed the most wins as head coach in program history (251-150).

Eddins, who most recently served as associate head coach at Illinois, helped the Fighting Illini to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments in 2024 and 2025. Illinois advanced to the second round of the tournament in 2025.

Illinois finished the 2025 season at No. 32 in the ITA’s end-of-year national rankings, and at No. 40 at the end of the 2024 season.

Before joining the Fighting Illini’s staff, Eddins worked at other Power Four schools, like West Virginia (Big 12), Auburn (SEC) and Pittsburgh (Big Ten).

This is Eddin’s first head coaching job at the collegiate level.