Meet the new accessibility carts

The Office of Student Accommodations and Testing assists students in more places than the classroom. With the help of Parking and Transportation Services, OSAT created Shocker Assist Transports, a program made to help students who have difficulty getting around campus.

Brianna Pfeifer is a fourth-year student studying biomedical engineering. For three years, Pfeifer has used the mobility carts because of hypermobile Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, a connective tissue disorder. This disorder can cause pain in the hips and knees, especially when walking. Pfeifer has also had foot surgery, and because of this, parts of the bones in her feet have been fused together, which makes walking challenging.

“Sometimes if I’m just having an off day, you know, there are days when the pain is worse than others, and I just need to have a backup so that I’m not having to miss class.” Pfeifer said.

Pfeifer can handle the shorter distances between buildings, but as an engineering major, some of her classes are in the John Bardo Center, which is on the opposite side of campus from most of her other classes.

Before OSAT provided the mobility carts, but they are now managed through Parking Services. Utilization of the carts still requires the proper OSAT accommodations, often including documentation provided to the program. Reasons for rides can include medical conditions varying from cancer to blindness.

The director of OSAT, Isabel Medina Keiser, said this service needed to be a university responsibility, not just that of OSAT.

“It’s definitely helped us at OSAT, at least my staff, trying to cover everything.” Keiser said. “It’s a program, a resource for our students. It’s so important that we just did what we needed to do.”

Over the last few years, Keiser said the number of rides was increasing each semester, causing an increase in staffing needs.

In the 2023-24 school year, there were a total of 648 rides. From 2024 to 2025, there were a total of 697 rides . OSAT also took on the responsibility of the testing center, putting even more strain on staff. Because of this, Keiser said, it made sense for Parking Services to take over the mobility carts.

Emily Martin, the parking and transportation manager, and Brian Moore, the transportation services coordinator, are working closely together with the new operation. They are now in charge of overseeing and scheduling rides on the mobility carts. Both Martin and Moore agreed that the transition had been relatively easy for their office.

“I think for us, just because it’s brand new for us, we’ve appreciated the support we’re getting from OSAT.” Martin said. “They’re the ones doing a lot of the intake, getting those waivers signed, and then getting the information to us.”

Martin said that the two new mobility carts are already up and running and that they are expecting a third one next month.

The new carts are equipped with heaters for when it is cold outside and A/C for when it is hot. One cart can be fully enclosed during inclement weather.

“It’s not the same as being in a car, but with those heaters and air blowers going, you can stay comfortable in them for the few minutes that you’re driving around.” Moore said.

Moore said the program is still in phase one of implementation and the next several phases include offering the service to campus staff and faculty and eventually, providing rides at campus events.

“I would say that’s still probably a good two years out, but there is a lot of room for growth, and I mean, we’re already trending in that way, so we’re looking forward to what the next couple years will bring for this program.” Martin said.