Wichita State volleyball topples Tigers in Jordan Heatherly’s return to Memphis

Owen Prothro, Sports EditorSeptember 28, 2025
Mack Smith
Wichita State volleyball assistant coach Katie Zimmerman talks with juniors Maddie Wilson (14) and Jordan Heatherly (16) before the second set against Arkansas on Sunday, Aug. 31, at Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The Shockers won in five sets, 3-2.

Wichita State volleyball’s first weekend road trip in the American Conference ended with a homecoming for Jordan Heatherly, so to speak.

The junior setter returned to Memphis, Tennessee, where her collegiate career started. Though Heatherly posted a 17-13 home record as a Tiger, she opened her chapter at WSU with a win in familiar territory.

The Shockers swept Memphis 3-0 Sunday afternoon.

In her return, Heatherly recorded a game-high 26 assists, one kill on two attacks and made two service aces. Her 34.2 assists per game is on pace to tie a career-high in a single season.

WSU (10-4, 2-0 American) more than doubled the Tigers’ (8-6, 1-1 American) attacking percentage for the game. The Shockers hit .305 to Memphis’ .147.

Junior Sydney Dunning (13, a game-high) and senior Brooklyn Leggett (12) combined for 25 of WSU’s 44 kills for the game. The duo has now combined for 355 kills this season, which is nearly 50% of the team’s total kills.

But it wasn’t just Dunning and Leggett who got involved against the Tigers. Seven different WSU players recorded a kill.

Senior Emerson Wilford made eight on a .316 hitting percentage. Freshman McKenzie Jones added five of her own, and senior Maddie Wilson, sophomore Allie Paulsen and Heatherly combined for six more.

WSU next plays a weekend series against Tulsa at home Friday, Oct. 3, and on the road Sunday, Oct. 5. Friday’s first serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. and Sunday’s match is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Shockers got off to a hot start in the first set, going on runs of 4-0 and 3-0 to eventually take a 9-2 lead. Heatherly made a kill, service ace and three assists during that time. 

The Tigers later found their footing, going on a 5-1 run to cut WSU’s lead to a point, 13-12. The rest of the set went back-and-forth, with three ties, but the Shockers managed to pull away late to win the frame, 25-19.

Heatherly made eight assists in the opening frame, and seven different WSU players found a kill for a .250 attacking percentage as a team.

Memphis raced to a 4-1 lead to begin the second set, but a 5-0 run from the Shockers helped the away team take the lead, 6-4. WSU recorded four kills — all assisted by Heatherly — during the run, and Heatherly found her second service ace of the game.

Tied at seven, the Shockers ripped off a 6-1 run to open up a four-point cushion, 12-8. The Tigers couldn’t stop WSU’s attack, as the Shockers racked up three kills and back-to-back service aces during the run.

WSU’s lead was later cut to a point a few times — 17-16, 18-17, 19-18, 20-19 — but the Shockers surged ahead for a 6-1 run to take the set, 25-20.

It was all WSU to start the third set. 

The Shockers took a 5-1 lead after three Memphis errors coupled with a sophomore Grace Hett ace and a Dunning kill. Another 5-1 run in which WSU swung free on four kills upped their lead to five, 11-6.

Later in the frame, errors plagued the Shockers as they allowed Memphis to cut the lead to two points following a 5-1 Tigers run, 14-12. 

WSU’s lead remained at two points until a 3-0 run opened up a four point lead, 22-18. During it, Dunning made a dig as the ball was inches from the floor, and Jones and Emerson Wilford stuffed a Memphis attack at the net in the same rally.

The Shockers got to set point, 24-19, but Memphis went on a 4-0 run to add drama to the mix, 24-23. On the next point, a Dunning kill ended the set and match, 25-23.

Heatherly made the final assist of the game against her old team.

