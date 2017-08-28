Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Project Run-a-way winner shows at Shiftspace

Cassidy Conaway, ReporterAugust 28, 2017Leave a Comment

Marian+Crook+schmoozes+with+two+guests+at+Shift+Space+for+Final+Friday%2C+where+her+art+is+on+display.+%28Aug.+25%2C+2017%29
Marian Crook schmoozes with two guests at Shift Space for Final Friday, where her art is on display. (Aug. 25, 2017)

Marian Crook schmoozes with two guests at Shift Space for Final Friday, where her art is on display. (Aug. 25, 2017)

Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes

Marian Crook schmoozes with two guests at Shift Space for Final Friday, where her art is on display. (Aug. 25, 2017)

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Downtown Wichita was crawling with nightlife last week the first Final Friday of the fall semester. Commerce Street boomed with people coming from all over the city to see the galleries, including WSU Shiftspace.

The art pieces shown at Shiftspace were from contestants who won in Project Run-a-way last fall. Not only were collaborative pieces displayed, but artists were allowed to exhibit their stand-alone pieces.

“I have another piece – my hand drawn pieces – I spend months at a time working on and it represents more where my head’s at,” senior Marian Crook said. “I post progress pictures, which lets people into my world.”

Since Shiftspace is WSU-owned, it gives an outlet to students for sharing their artwork.

“The teachers and art department are awesome,” Crook said. “They encourage you to take art to the next level.”

Brian Hayes
Marian Crook poses with her stylized take on the Wichita Flag during Final Friday at Shift Space (Aug. 25, 2017)

Since the resignation of Lisa Rundstrom, former Shiftspace gallery director who accepted a position at the Savannah College of Art and Design, Interim Gallery Director Tanna Burchinal has helped to curate exhibits.

“We will miss her [Rundstrom] dearly,” Burchinal said. “We are in the process of finding a new gallery director.”

“I will be in this position until we find one,” Burchinal said. “I don’t know who yet, because we have just started the process.”

Burchinal works for the studio at WSU, too, and is just as passionate about art as the artists in the show are.

“Art is just another way to communicate, at its base form,” Burchinal said.

Burchinal said that Final Friday is a way for the Wichita community to come together, try something new, and explore art.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Arts & Culture

Hay people returning to campus
Hay people returning to campus
Tour de Wichita
Tour de Wichita
Reverie roasts Starbucks in coffee survey
Reverie roasts Starbucks in coffee survey
Rundstrom relishes time at WSU, accepts position at Savannah College of Art and Design

According to Lisa Rundstrom, outgoing director of WSU Shift Space gallery and interdisciplinary art professor, her time at WSU has been about bridging...

Art show rallies community around refugees
Art show rallies community around refugees

Other stories filed under Lifestyle

Me Like Bees brings the buzz to Barleycorns
Me Like Bees brings the buzz to Barleycorns
Breaking down guilty pleasures
Breaking down guilty pleasures
Destination ICT

For students who are new in town, entertainment, food, and relaxation needs can all be fulfilled right here in Wichita. Here are some of Wichita’s t...

“Defenders” entertains through the Marvel formula
“Defenders” entertains through the Marvel formula
Hay people returning to campus
Hay people returning to campus
Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Dining

    Destination ICT

  • Project Run-a-way winner shows at Shiftspace

    Campus

    Wichita State names new Associate VP for Student Affairs

  • Project Run-a-way winner shows at Shiftspace

    Men's Basketball

    Men’s basketball non-conference ticket package to go on sale Monday

  • Project Run-a-way winner shows at Shiftspace

    Lifestyle

    Me Like Bees brings the buzz to Barleycorns

  • Project Run-a-way winner shows at Shiftspace

    Opinion

    Breaking down guilty pleasures

  • Project Run-a-way winner shows at Shiftspace

    Entertainment

    The Sunflower Medallion hunt clues explained

  • Project Run-a-way winner shows at Shiftspace

    Letters to the Editor

    Letter to the Editor — It’s Time for Chick-fil-a to Leave

  • Project Run-a-way winner shows at Shiftspace

    Sports

    Shocker Women’s Tennis gives back to Fairmount community

  • Project Run-a-way winner shows at Shiftspace

    Sports

    Shocker Volleyball serves up three straight wins to start season

  • Project Run-a-way winner shows at Shiftspace

    Columns

    The Heskett is old; embrace the new