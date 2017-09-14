Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Student group brings non-denominational sermons

Matt Madden, ReporterSeptember 14, 2017Leave a Comment

Art+Walker+is+the+leader+and+the+%22pastor%22+of+Chi+Alpha.%0A
Art Walker is the leader and the

Art Walker is the leader and the "pastor" of Chi Alpha.

Tanat Maichan

Tanat Maichan

Art Walker is the leader and the "pastor" of Chi Alpha.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






This Tuesday, students convened in the Rhatigan Student Center for a night of faith, song, and community. The student group calls themselves Chi Alpha, but their pastor, Art Walker, makes it clear they are no fraternity.

“We are a Christian group on campus and one of a number of campus ministries,” Walker said.

Established at Missouri State University in 1953, Chi Alpha found its way to Wichita in 2001. Walker said the group is now 30 to 40 members strong.

According to Walker, the name Chi Alpha comes from the Bible (Second Corinthian 5:20) and describes the group’s purpose.

“We have a sense of mission to spread the message of Christ to anybody who will hear it, and we take our name from that,” Walker said. “We are therefore Christ Ambassadors. Chi stands for Christ and Alpha stands for ambassadors.”

The organization is non-denominational, and seeks to provide members with a community surrounding their faith.

Chi Alpha provides not only a social network, but advice for students in the form of Walker’s sermons. Chi Alpha member Raj Bonthapuri said this Tuesday marked the finale of a four-week series of sermons titled “Make the Devil Run.”

“The devil has one purpose, and that’s to keep our eyes off of God, so we want to make him not come anywhere near us,” Walker said. “The name is inspired by a biblical passage (James 4:7)

which says to ‘humble yourself before God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you.’”

Bonthapuri said another series of sermons is in the works, this time about relationships.

The sermons themselves are a departure from more traditional styles of worship. The night began with the performance of a song by members of the group.

After several brief announcements, Walker proceeded to give a sermon in which he compared human beings to iPhones, saying that they needed to be fully charged before they could do great things. He said Christianity empowers people to do these things.

Walker said he believes Chi Alpha is important because it unifies people of faith to let them fulfill the word of God.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Features

Multicultural Greek Council offers lifetime bonds, friendship
Multicultural Greek Council offers lifetime bonds, friendship
Newlyweds spend first months of marriage studying Spanish on honeymoon
Newlyweds spend first months of marriage studying Spanish on honeymoon
New adjunct-lecturer wins $100,000 grant for art project
New adjunct-lecturer wins $100,000 grant for art project
Mountain cyclist learns life lesson one mile at a time
Mountain cyclist learns life lesson one mile at a time
Lett’s go to outer space

Dionte Lett, a junior mechanical engineering major, said that he’s always been interested in engineering but was never certain where he would go fro...

Other stories filed under Lifestyle

Multicultural Greek Council offers lifetime bonds, friendship
Multicultural Greek Council offers lifetime bonds, friendship
Chipotle’s queso is worth the price, but not the complaints
Chipotle’s queso is worth the price, but not the complaints
Newlyweds spend first months of marriage studying Spanish on honeymoon
Newlyweds spend first months of marriage studying Spanish on honeymoon
Terrifying and fascinating, ‘IT’ doesn’t belong in The Loser’s Club
Terrifying and fascinating, ‘IT’ doesn’t belong in The Loser’s Club
Kill Vargas thrives in Wichita music scene
Kill Vargas thrives in Wichita music scene
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Student group brings non-denominational sermons

    Features

    Multicultural Greek Council offers lifetime bonds, friendship

  • Student group brings non-denominational sermons

    News

    SGA approves computer purchases, uses almost 90 percent of office supply budget

  • Student group brings non-denominational sermons

    Columns

    I’m not in love with your signs

  • Student group brings non-denominational sermons

    Sports

    Volleyball roster released

  • Student group brings non-denominational sermons

    Features

    Multicultural Greek Council offers lifetime bonds, friendship

  • Student group brings non-denominational sermons

    Columns

    Stop letting the cable companies screw you

  • Student group brings non-denominational sermons

    Campus

    Faculty senate approves new Homeland Security degree program

  • Student group brings non-denominational sermons

    Dining

    Chipotle’s queso is worth the price, but not the complaints

  • Student group brings non-denominational sermons

    Bowling

    Freshman bowler returns with silver from PABCON Tournament

  • Student group brings non-denominational sermons

    Letters to the Editor

    Letter to the Editor — Rape Culture exists