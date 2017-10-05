Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Beer, musicals, films to fill your October calendar

Marissa Campbell, Arts and Culture Editor October 5, 2017

The cult-classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” has had an intense following since its release in 1975.

The cult-classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” has had an intense following since its release in 1975.

Madeline Deabler

Madeline Deabler

The cult-classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” has had an intense following since its release in 1975.

Walking through a corn maze, running through a haunted house, and going to a pumpkin patch are all stereotypical fall activities, but in Wichita, there are plenty of additional opportunities for fun to be had throughout October. Instead of spending hours lost in a field, try one of these out.

 

Bloktoberfest 2017

When: 5-9 p.m. Oct. 13-14

Where: Wichita Waterwalk

Burgers, brats, and beer will speckle the streets downtown for the second annual Bloktoberfest. The two-day event is free and will be full of food, live music, carnival games, and contests. The Bloktober Beer Fest, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 13 is $40 per ticket, which provides food, beer and different activities than those at the free event. Instead of sitting at home all weekend, get out, put on your best Oktoberfest outfit, and join the fun at the Waterwalk.

 

Tallgrass Film Festival

When: Oct. 18-22

Where: Downtown Wichita (multiple venues)

This fall marks the 15-year anniversary of the Tallgrass Film Festival. Individual ticket prices vary by the film, or you can buy a package deal to attend multiple showings. The fest features independent movies from both local and national directors. Rose McGowan, grindhouse movie star (“Planet Terror”), will be in attendance as she receives the Ad Astra award for starring in and directing independent films. For more information, go to tallgrassfilmfest.com.

 

“Little Shop of Horrors” Musical

When: Oct. 26-29

Where: Wilner Auditorium

This month, the Wichita State School of Performing Arts presents the musical “Little Shop of Horrors.” Based on the low-budget cult classic from the 60s, characters Audrey and Seymour are terrorized by a man-eating plant. The performance is free to students with a WSU ID.

 

“Rocky Horror Picture Show” midnight screening

When: Oct. 27

Where: The Orpheum Theatre

The cult-classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” has had an intense following since its release in 1975. Between Tim Curry dressed in lingerie and the iconic Time Warp, this event is sure to sell out. Tickets are $15 each with the party pack, or $10 without. Get dressed up, have a toast, and see what’s on the slab.

