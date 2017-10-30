Too old for trick-or-treating? Here’s some alternatives

Even if society tells us not to trick or treat anymore, college students should still be able to have fun for Halloween. Here is a list of ways for you to do just that:

Kansas Zombie Hunters

When: 6:30 p.m. to midnight, Oct. 31

Where: 7727 NE 36th St, Newton

Admission: $20

Ever wanted to test out your survival skills in the likelihood of a zombie apocalypse? Here’s a chance to do it with paint.

Not a paintball veteran? Don’t worry. All the zombie-slaying takes place from the back of a moving trailer with mounted paintball guns, and extra precautions are taken to ensure no hunters are shot.

Spooktacular Halloween Party

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Ahlberg Hall Lobby (2nd Floor)

Admission: $5, includes spaghetti lunch from Olive Garden for first 75 guests

This party, hosted by the student organization Future Health Care Professionals, will feature various games, booths, and a haunted hospital attraction. FHCP has also promised a percentage of the proceeds to be donated to Wesley Children’s Hospital.

Guests who arrive in their Halloween costumes will be entered in a drawing for a special prize. This is a great way to spend your afternoon with friends while supporting fellow students and a great cause.

Field of Screams

When: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 30-31

Where: 4055 N. Tyler Rd, Wichita

Admission: General admission starts at $15 and ranges up to $60 with additional activities.

Boasting the title of “largest haunted attraction in Kansas,” this outdoor event has become a local favorite and a staple for Halloween in Kansas.

Those with general admission will walk through a sorghum field and experience encounters with special effects, live actors and haunted buildings.

At additional cost, you can test your escape skills at the field’s latest puzzle attraction, the Escape Shack.

Forest of Fear

When: Dark to 11 p.m. Tuesday

Where: 7446 51st Rd, Udall

Admission: $15 per adult, $10 per child, plus additional costs

A haunted forest that offers a unique experience due to its isolation from the city.

Haunted Island

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 31

Where: 101 N Rock Island St, Wichita

Admission: $5 with costume, $10 without

Halloween night hosted by Rock Island will feature a costume contest for a cash prize. The event is ages 21 and up.

Rhonda’s Tribute to Rocky Horror

When: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. today

Where: 235 N Mosley, Wichita

How Much: Free

Hosted by XY Bar, Rhonda Van de Tramp will be hosting a tribute show to Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The event is ages 21 and up.

Halloween at Headshots

When: 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 31

Where: 2120 N Woodlawn Suite 324, Wichita

Admission: Free entry for 21+, $5 for access to all games

Halloween night hosted by Headshots Bar & Grill will feature a costume contest with prizes for best costume and best couples costume.