Last minute costume ideas

Did you wait last minute to get your Halloween costume? I’ve got you covered with 10 quick costume ideas that you don’t necessarily have to go out and buy.

Athlete

A pretty basic costume that would just have to consist of a jersey or uniform, but if you wanted to spice it up, you could always add makeup to make it intriguing as a zombie-athlete for an undead look.

College superfan

Whether you’re dressed from head-to-toe in Wichita State merch or any other favorite college, you can pull this simple look off as a super fan of your preferred choice.

The President of The United States

Get a suit and tie — unless you’ve already got one — a flag pin and a blonde toupee. You’ll be good to go.

The opposite of your age

The choice is yours. If you want to go back into the past and wear your favorite onesie (Wal-Mart is full of them), or you can break out the sweaters, pearls and walkers and practice for the elderly days of your life.

Napoleon Dynamite

Napoleon is a simple character that doesn’t require much effort into the outfit. Find some glasses, light jeans and make a “Vote for Pedro” shirt to complete the look and you’ll be ready to go

Condiments

Print out the logo, grab the preferred colored condiment shirt, and you can have one of the funniest and easy costumes that doesn’t have to break the bank. If you want to go extra far, make a hat to look like the top of the bottle.

Inside-Out emotions

You can be any emotion, from sad to joyful. If you want to be sadness, you could easily get blue jeans and a blue shirt, draw a frown on your mouth to indicate who you are, and your costume is done. For extra points, you could even paint your skin blue to match the emotion.

Safari Explorer

Boots, khakis, a wilderness hat, and a net are just what you need to pull together the very best explorer costume. Or, you could make the costume a pun and put the Safari logo from the iPhone on a blue shirt.

Dark Vampire Angel

Not only is this costume combining two awesome costumes, but they are both two easy costumes. All black clothing with basic black wings and fangs from Wal-Mart, and you can have a ready-to-go costume in no time. This would only require makeup and fake blood along with the costume.

Restored Mummy

Toilet paper wrapped around a brought-to-life mummy couldn’t get any easier. Just take the household item and wrap it around your body making sure it is stuck in place, and apply warm makeup, and you are now a restored mummy. Welcome back to life.