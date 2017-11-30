Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Candlelight Concert tradition carries on

Fiona Kee, ReporterNovember 29, 2017Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Started in 1962, the Wichita State Choirs’ Candlelight Concert is the longest-running musical tradition at WSU. The 55th Annual Candlelight Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. Sunday in Wiedemann Hall.

Attendees can expect a variety of choral music, featuring perennial favorites such as “Beautiful Savior” and “Personent Hodie.”

This year’s concert spotlights WSU’s Concert Chorale and Women’s Glee Club, conducted by Michael Hanawalt, and the A Cappella Choir and Madrigal Singers, conducted by Tom Wine.

Each group will perform separately, then together as a massed choir.  Organist and professor Lynne Davis and several student instrumentalists will also be featured.

The popularity of the event has resulted in sold-out performances for the last several years. Sunday’s show is already sold out.

The concert is expected to run for about 90 minutes. Admission is free for students with a WSU ID.

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under Arts & Culture

Students encouraged to submit artwork for Healing Arts Showcase in January
Students encouraged to submit artwork for Healing Arts Showcase in January
Symphony Orchestra to feature film scores in latest performance
Symphony Orchestra to feature film scores in latest performance
Week in Brief: Nov. 27 – Dec. 2
Week in Brief: Nov. 27 – Dec. 2
Student dancers prepare for Kansas Dance Festival performance
Student dancers prepare for Kansas Dance Festival performance
Cooper: Dishes I’ll savor this Thanksgiving
Cooper: Dishes I’ll savor this Thanksgiving

Other stories filed under Lifestyle

Students encouraged to submit artwork for Healing Arts Showcase in January
Students encouraged to submit artwork for Healing Arts Showcase in January
Garner: ‘Lady Bird’ is film-making at its finest
Garner: ‘Lady Bird’ is film-making at its finest
Symphony Orchestra to feature film scores in latest performance
Symphony Orchestra to feature film scores in latest performance
Week in Brief: Nov. 27 – Dec. 2
Week in Brief: Nov. 27 – Dec. 2
Student dancers prepare for Kansas Dance Festival performance
Student dancers prepare for Kansas Dance Festival performance
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Candlelight Concert tradition carries on

    Features

    Miss Black and Gold 2017: ‘Black women are underappreciated’

  • Candlelight Concert tradition carries on

    Arts & Culture

    Immersive exhibit addresses oppression, privilege

  • Candlelight Concert tradition carries on

    Arts & Culture

    Community garden brings all walks of life together

  • Candlelight Concert tradition carries on

    Arts & Culture

    Ghost paintings haunt the Cadman just in time for Halloween

  • Arts & Culture

    Cadman exhibition explores barriers, diversity in college life

  • Candlelight Concert tradition carries on

    Day in the Life

    Miss Kansas empowers individuals with disabilities

  • Candlelight Concert tradition carries on

    Arts & Culture

    Multicultural student organizations thrive on campus

  • Candlelight Concert tradition carries on

    Campus

    Youth pastor’s skills at play in new RSC role

  • Candlelight Concert tradition carries on

    Campus

    ‘International students will always be welcome here’

  • Candlelight Concert tradition carries on

    Arts & Culture

    School of Performing Arts puts on ‘Company’ musical