Candlelight Concert tradition carries on

Started in 1962, the Wichita State Choirs’ Candlelight Concert is the longest-running musical tradition at WSU. The 55th Annual Candlelight Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. Sunday in Wiedemann Hall.

Attendees can expect a variety of choral music, featuring perennial favorites such as “Beautiful Savior” and “Personent Hodie.”

This year’s concert spotlights WSU’s Concert Chorale and Women’s Glee Club, conducted by Michael Hanawalt, and the A Cappella Choir and Madrigal Singers, conducted by Tom Wine.

Each group will perform separately, then together as a massed choir. Organist and professor Lynne Davis and several student instrumentalists will also be featured.

The popularity of the event has resulted in sold-out performances for the last several years. Sunday’s show is already sold out.

The concert is expected to run for about 90 minutes. Admission is free for students with a WSU ID.