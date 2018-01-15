Three free (or almost free) things to do in KC

Before the end of break hits, deter that cabin fever with a road trip to Kansas City. After an expensive holiday season, here’s a list of free, or almost free, things to do in Kansas City.

Ice skating at Crown Center

Go ice skating at Crown Center for just $9 or $6 if you bring your own ice skates. If you go after 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, you can get buy one, get one free admission. After you’re done, you can head into Crown Center and warm up with food from one of the many restaurants and cafes inside.

Nelson Atkins Museum and Kemper Museum of Contemporary Arts

To escape the cold and gain some culture and knowledge, the Nelson Atkins Museum and Kemper Museum of Contemporary Arts are sure to be a great stop. Located just a block away from each other, both are free to visit every day. If you want to splurge a little, the Nelson Atkins Museum has a “Through the Eyes of Picasso” exhibition, where tickets are $10 for students with ID. The exhibition explores Picasso’s artistic influences along with his own art.

Liberty Memorial

Across the street from Union Station sits Liberty Memorial with a view of Kansas City’s skyline. So bundle up, grab a cup of cocoa and head up the hill to view its amazing sight.