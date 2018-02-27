Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Watermark Books & Café to host mystery authors

Robert Hite, ReporterFebruary 27, 2018Leave a Comment

Anyone wanting to take the mystery out of meeting one of their favorite authors can have the opportunity to meet two of them in March.

Watermark Books & Café are sponsoring events to meet Brad Meltzer on March 16 and Elizabeth George on March 23.

Brad Meltzer’s wrote the book “The Inner Circle,” a New York Times Bestseller, “The Book of Fate,” and others. Tickets for this event include two tickets and one copy of “The Escape Artist.” The cost is $35 plus tax.

Elizabeth George is a New York Times bestselling author of 20 psychological suspense novels, young adult novels, one book of non-fiction and two short-story collections. This is a free event.

The events will be held at 5 p.m. at Abode Venue, 1330 E. Douglas. For more information, contact Sarah Bagby at Watermark Books & Café at 316-682-1181 or at [email protected].

