Watermark Books & Café to host mystery authors

Anyone wanting to take the mystery out of meeting one of their favorite authors can have the opportunity to meet two of them in March.

Watermark Books & Café are sponsoring events to meet Brad Meltzer on March 16 and Elizabeth George on March 23.

Brad Meltzer’s wrote the book “The Inner Circle,” a New York Times Bestseller, “The Book of Fate,” and others. Tickets for this event include two tickets and one copy of “The Escape Artist.” The cost is $35 plus tax.

Elizabeth George is a New York Times bestselling author of 20 psychological suspense novels, young adult novels, one book of non-fiction and two short-story collections. This is a free event.

The events will be held at 5 p.m. at Abode Venue, 1330 E. Douglas. For more information, contact Sarah Bagby at Watermark Books & Café at 316-682-1181 or at [email protected].