Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

This week in culture — Sept. 24

John Darr, Culture EditorSeptember 23, 2018Leave a Comment

RSO Essentials: Fundraising fundamentals

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 25

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Location: RSC 265

Cost: Free!

Do you have big dreams of taking your student organization to the next level? To do that, you’re going to need resources, and to get resources, you’re going to want to fundraise efficiently and effectively. Come to this free workshop to learn the tricks of the trade. Soon, you’ll be able to fast-track your organization to financial success — opening doors for growth and increased impact.

Identity Exploration: An interactive discussion

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 25

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: RSC 142

Cost: Free!

Is there anything more refreshing than free refreshments? Well, yes — free refreshments and refreshing discussion. At this discussion/activity hybrid, you’ll be invited to listen to the experiences of others and to share your own. It’s the kind of opportunity where you can learn deeply about other communities on campus while diving into meaningful personalinteractions.

Family Weekend

Date: Friday, Sept. 28 – Saturday, Sept. 29

Time: Various times

Location: Various locations

Cost: Free!

This weekend is the perfect opportunity to bring your family to Wichita State. Head on over to wichita.edu/familyweekend to get a taste of all the activities and events at your family’s fingertips. With so many activities specifically geared towards group experience, Family Weekend basically plans itself. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to share your school with the ones you love.

Shocker Paint Night

Date: Friday, Sept. 28

Time: 7-8:30 p.m.

Location: RSC 142

Cost: Free!

Do you love painting but hate being judged for your painting? Come to a stress-free, cost-free arts class for some artsy Friday-night fun. Whether you make a masterpiece or a disasterpiece, you’re sure to have fun along the way.

WSU Night at The Alley

Date: Saturday, Sept. 29

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: The Alley, 11413 E. 13th St. N.

Cost: $3 for pre-registration, $5 at the door (Students). Staff $5/$7, General Public $7/$10

If you like deals and living with zeal, you’re going to love WSU Night at The Alley. You might think that two hours of unlimited bowling and go-karts is too good to be true, to which we say, yes, but also, it isn’t. Pre-register and save a couple bucks. Even if you end up paying at the door, the price is right for a night of delight.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Arts & Culture

Cissell’s ‘The Cutting Songs of the Butcher Son’ tells story of rich, tumultuous life
Cissell’s ‘The Cutting Songs of the Butcher Son’ tells story of rich, tumultuous life
Open Streets ICT takes over Douglas Avenue

Four miles of Douglas Avenue were closed from Delano to College Hill for Open Streets ICT and Avenue Art Days on Sept. 23. About 13 new murals wer...

Students at WSU’s sister school talk weirdness of Wu
Students at WSU’s sister school talk weirdness of Wu
This week in culture — week of Sept. 17
This week in culture — week of Sept. 17
‘Go beyond a set of textbooks’: Geology camp gives students the chance to apply what they learn in the classroom
‘Go beyond a set of textbooks’: Geology camp gives students the chance to apply what they learn in the classroom

Other stories filed under Lifestyle

Cissell’s ‘The Cutting Songs of the Butcher Son’ tells story of rich, tumultuous life
Cissell’s ‘The Cutting Songs of the Butcher Son’ tells story of rich, tumultuous life
Open Streets ICT takes over Douglas Avenue

Four miles of Douglas Avenue were closed from Delano to College Hill for Open Streets ICT and Avenue Art Days on Sept. 23. About 13 new murals wer...

Students at WSU’s sister school talk weirdness of Wu
Students at WSU’s sister school talk weirdness of Wu
Crews: Dotwav Double Header
Crews: Dotwav Double Header
Freshman brings energy, enthusiasm to new marching band
Freshman brings energy, enthusiasm to new marching band
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • This week in culture — Sept. 24

    Lifestyle

    Darr: The beautiful crush of Low’s ‘Double Negative’ offers avenue for individual coping

  • This week in culture — Sept. 24

    Arts & Culture

    This week in culture — week of Sept. 17

  • This week in culture — Sept. 24

    Music

    ‘Safe in the Hands of Love’: A gateway into avant-garde pop music

  • This week in culture — Sept. 24

    Arts & Culture

    This week in culture — Sep. 10

  • This week in culture — Sept. 24

    News

    SGA adds seats to standing committees, considers redirecting own rollover money to fund student events