This week in culture — Sept. 24

RSO Essentials: Fundraising fundamentals

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 25

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Location: RSC 265

Cost: Free!

Do you have big dreams of taking your student organization to the next level? To do that, you’re going to need resources, and to get resources, you’re going to want to fundraise efficiently and effectively. Come to this free workshop to learn the tricks of the trade. Soon, you’ll be able to fast-track your organization to financial success — opening doors for growth and increased impact.

Identity Exploration: An interactive discussion

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 25

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: RSC 142

Cost: Free!

Is there anything more refreshing than free refreshments? Well, yes — free refreshments and refreshing discussion. At this discussion/activity hybrid, you’ll be invited to listen to the experiences of others and to share your own. It’s the kind of opportunity where you can learn deeply about other communities on campus while diving into meaningful personalinteractions.

Family Weekend

Date: Friday, Sept. 28 – Saturday, Sept. 29

Time: Various times

Location: Various locations

Cost: Free!

This weekend is the perfect opportunity to bring your family to Wichita State. Head on over to wichita.edu/familyweekend to get a taste of all the activities and events at your family’s fingertips. With so many activities specifically geared towards group experience, Family Weekend basically plans itself. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to share your school with the ones you love.

Shocker Paint Night

Date: Friday, Sept. 28

Time: 7-8:30 p.m.

Location: RSC 142

Cost: Free!

Do you love painting but hate being judged for your painting? Come to a stress-free, cost-free arts class for some artsy Friday-night fun. Whether you make a masterpiece or a disasterpiece, you’re sure to have fun along the way.

WSU Night at The Alley

Date: Saturday, Sept. 29

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: The Alley, 11413 E. 13th St. N.

Cost: $3 for pre-registration, $5 at the door (Students). Staff $5/$7, General Public $7/$10

If you like deals and living with zeal, you’re going to love WSU Night at The Alley. You might think that two hours of unlimited bowling and go-karts is too good to be true, to which we say, yes, but also, it isn’t. Pre-register and save a couple bucks. Even if you end up paying at the door, the price is right for a night of delight.