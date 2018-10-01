This week in culture — Oct. 1

Cadman Art Exhibits: “The Road to Change” by Emiliano Molia & “Canvas Collaborations” by Hannah Beam

Date: On Display Until October 12

Location: Cadman Art Gallery, Rhatigan Student Center

Cost: Free!

The Cadman’s rotating art exhibit is featuring new work by a couple of excellent student artists for the next two weeks. Emiliano Molina’s work, titled “The Road to Change,” reflects on Molina’s journey through life with his brothers and the changes he’s experienced after moving forward on his own. Hannah Beam’s “Canvas Collaborations” repurpose found canvases to create new works inspired by each canvas’s discovery and previous use. Make sure to catch these works one day while passing through the RSC.

Escape Room

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 3

Time: Noon – 4 p.m.

Location: RSC First Floor

Cost: Free!

The idea of an escape room — a sort of live-action videogame where you must solve puzzles and cooperate with friends in order to win — is just awesome. Even more awesome? Not having to pay to do it! Come to the RSC’s special Escape Room event with some friends and prepare for some heart-pumping, high-stakes fun.

Wu’s Big Event IX

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: RSC Beggs Ballroom

Cost: Free!

Community Service not only offers us an opportunity to give back to those around us, but also to grow with other volunteers and feel more engaged with where we live and work. Come by the Community Service Board’s biggest event of the year, Wu’s Big Event IX. You’ll attend a presentation by a special speaker, then work at a service site with other volunteers before returning for lunch and reflection. Register for this great community service opportunity at wichita.edu/BigEvent.