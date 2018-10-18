This week in culture — Oct. 17
Saturday, October 20th
Senior Saturday
Time: 9 – 11 a.m.
Location: Larksfield Place, 2828 N. Governeour St.
Cost: Free!
Senior Saturday offers an opportunity to give back to the community while meeting other service-minded Wichita State students. You’ll share stories and play games with senior citizens in Wichita at Regent Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare. To volunteer for this Community Service Board event, register at http://www.wichita.edu/SeniorSaturdays.
Shocktoberfest: Pumpkin Run
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Wichita State Campus
Cost: $25 for students, $32 for non-students
It’s not too late to sign up for Shocktober’s kickoff event, a 5k charity run that winds through Wichita State’s campus in the heart of fall. You’ll run with classmates and community members alike to support ICT SOS, an organization dedicated to fighting human trafficking in Wichita. On top of some good old exercise and life experience, you’ll receive a commemorative glow-in-the-dark t-shirt, access to all sort of fun activities at Runners Village, and, best of all, a free massage from a Campus Recreation massage therapist. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/KS/Wichita/WSUPumpkinRun.
Shocktoberfest: Trunk or Treat
Time: 1 – 4 p.m.
Location: Duerksen South Lot
Cost: Free!
Do you love candy and spooks but hate knocking on random strangers’ doors to get it? Come to Trunk or Treat, a big old celebration of sugar and sweetness where families can fill their plastic pumpkins with candy from friendly Wichita State students and organizations. On top of that, you’ll get a fall festival’s-worth of fun with games, inflatables, crafts, and even a petting zoo! Whether you’re in the middle of childhood or just hungry for some Halloween nostalgia, Trunk or Treat is a spooky good time for everyone involved.
