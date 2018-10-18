This week in culture — Oct. 17

Saturday, October 20th

Senior Saturday

Time: 9 – 11 a.m.

Location: Larksfield Place, 2828 N. Governeour St.

Cost: Free!

Senior Saturday offers an opportunity to give back to the community while meeting other service-minded Wichita State students. You’ll share stories and play games with senior citizens in Wichita at Regent Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare. To volunteer for this Community Service Board event, register at http://www.wichita.edu/SeniorSaturdays.

Shocktoberfest: Pumpkin Run

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Wichita State Campus

Cost: $25 for students, $32 for non-students

It’s not too late to sign up for Shocktober’s kickoff event, a 5k charity run that winds through Wichita State’s campus in the heart of fall. You’ll run with classmates and community members alike to support ICT SOS, an organization dedicated to fighting human trafficking in Wichita. On top of some good old exercise and life experience, you’ll receive a commemorative glow-in-the-dark t-shirt, access to all sort of fun activities at Runners Village, and, best of all, a free massage from a Campus Recreation massage therapist. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/KS/Wichita/WSUPumpkinRun.

Shocktoberfest: Trunk or Treat

Time: 1 – 4 p.m.

Location: Duerksen South Lot

Cost: Free!

Do you love candy and spooks but hate knocking on random strangers’ doors to get it? Come to Trunk or Treat, a big old celebration of sugar and sweetness where families can fill their plastic pumpkins with candy from friendly Wichita State students and organizations. On top of that, you’ll get a fall festival’s-worth of fun with games, inflatables, crafts, and even a petting zoo! Whether you’re in the middle of childhood or just hungry for some Halloween nostalgia, Trunk or Treat is a spooky good time for everyone involved.