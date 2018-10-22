Shocktoberfest preview

Date: Monday, Oct. 22

Wu’s Birthday Bash

Time: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location: RSC East Courtyard

Cost: Free!

Are you bummed that your birthday only comes once a year? Come celebrate Wu’s Birthday Bash and vicariously live through our friendly and fibrous mascot! There will be games, a WuShock meet and greet, and, of course, birthday cake.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 23

Hunger Games

Time: 2 – 4 p.m.

Location: RSC North Patio

Cost: Register through Community Service Board

What if the Hunger Games were real, but instead of killing people, they saved lives? The Community Service Board has done their best to make that dream come alive with Shocktoberfest’s Hunger Games. You’ll collect as many canned good and hygiene items as you can with your team, aka your district, to craft a glorious cornucopia. Volunteer as tribute by contacting [email protected] and registering.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 24

Dodgeball Tournament

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Heskett Center

Cost: Free!

While team registration for the tournament is closed, you can still watch your fellow Shockers humiliate themselves and others in the gymnasium during Shocktoberfest’s Dodgeball Tournament. Hype up and heckle your favorite team to victory as they throw fluffy balls at each other and take everything very seriously indeed.

Date: Friday, Oct. 26

Chris Moon: Ghost Hunter

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: CAC Theater

Cost: Free! for students, $3 faculty/staff, $5 general

Paranormal investigator Chris Moon of television and radio fame will be dropping by Wichita State for a hunt of ghostly proportions. He’ll be giving a presentation on boos and spooks before taking a select group of participants on a ghost hunt across campus. If you are into getting scared and educated at the same time, be sure to hit this presentation to get into the Shocktoberfest spirit.