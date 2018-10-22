Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Shocktoberfest preview

John Darr, Culture EditorOctober 22, 2018Leave a Comment

Paranormal+investigator+Chris+Moon+uses+his+%22ghost+box%22+to+communicate+with+spirits+inside+Henries+Hall.+%28File+photo+Oct.+2016%29
Paranormal investigator Chris Moon uses his

Paranormal investigator Chris Moon uses his "ghost box" to communicate with spirits inside Henries Hall. (File photo Oct. 2016)

Selena Favela

Selena Favela

Paranormal investigator Chris Moon uses his "ghost box" to communicate with spirits inside Henries Hall. (File photo Oct. 2016)

Advertisement

Date: Monday, Oct. 22

Wu’s Birthday Bash

Time: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location: RSC East Courtyard

Cost: Free!

Are you bummed that your birthday only comes once a year? Come celebrate Wu’s Birthday Bash and vicariously live through our friendly and fibrous mascot! There will be games, a WuShock meet and greet, and, of course, birthday cake.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 23

Hunger Games

Time: 2 – 4 p.m.

Location: RSC North Patio

Cost: Register through Community Service Board

What if the Hunger Games were real, but instead of killing people, they saved lives? The Community Service Board has done their best to make that dream come alive with Shocktoberfest’s Hunger Games. You’ll collect as many canned good and hygiene items as you can with your team, aka your district, to craft a glorious cornucopia. Volunteer as tribute by contacting [email protected] and registering.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 24

Dodgeball Tournament

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Heskett Center

Cost: Free!

While team registration for the tournament is closed, you can still watch your fellow Shockers humiliate themselves and others in the gymnasium during Shocktoberfest’s Dodgeball Tournament. Hype up and heckle your favorite team to victory as they throw fluffy balls at each other and take everything very seriously indeed.

Date: Friday, Oct. 26

Chris Moon: Ghost Hunter

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: CAC Theater

Cost: Free! for students, $3 faculty/staff, $5 general

Paranormal investigator Chris Moon of television and radio fame will be dropping by Wichita State for a hunt of ghostly proportions. He’ll be giving a presentation on boos and spooks before taking a select group of participants on a ghost hunt across campus. If you are into getting scared and educated at the same time, be sure to hit this presentation to get into the Shocktoberfest spirit.

 

 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Arts & Culture

WSU student’s time in France defined by communication, friendship
WSU student’s time in France defined by communication, friendship
Making a Wave: Wichita’s newest concert venue is modern, energized
Making a Wave: Wichita’s newest concert venue is modern, energized
PHOTOS: ISA hosts India Night
PHOTOS: ISA hosts India Night
Ulrich exhibit shows beauty and value in north Wichita
Ulrich exhibit shows beauty and value in north Wichita
This week in culture — Oct. 17
This week in culture — Oct. 17

Other stories filed under Lifestyle

WSU student’s time in France defined by communication, friendship
WSU student’s time in France defined by communication, friendship
Making a Wave: Wichita’s newest concert venue is modern, energized
Making a Wave: Wichita’s newest concert venue is modern, energized
PHOTOS: ISA hosts India Night
PHOTOS: ISA hosts India Night
Ulrich exhibit shows beauty and value in north Wichita
Ulrich exhibit shows beauty and value in north Wichita
This week in culture — Oct. 17
This week in culture — Oct. 17
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Shocktoberfest preview

    Arts & Culture

    This week in culture — Oct. 17

  • Shocktoberfest preview

    Arts & Culture

    Netflix sex ed: ‘Big Mouth’ hits puberty with grace

  • Shocktoberfest preview

    Arts & Culture

    Mikro Mikro

  • Shocktoberfest preview

    Arts & Culture

    Cancelled: When art and artists shouldn’t be separated

  • Shocktoberfest preview

    Arts & Culture

    This week in culture — Oct. 8