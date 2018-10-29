This week in culture — Week of Oct. 29

Monday, Oct. 29

RSO Essentials: Social Host Training

Time: 1 – 3 p.m.

Location: RSC 319

Cost: Free!

While serving alcohol at an event can enhance the experience for guests, it can just as easily turn the event into a disaster. Make sure you stay on the right side of the line by attending Social Host Training, an RSO workshop designed to educate and prepare event hosts to throw great events in compliance with Wichita State’s alcohol policy. This training is essential for event hosting, so be sure to send attendees if your organization is planning large events in the future.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Little Shock of Horrors

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Location: Various campus locations

Cost: Free!

Half the fun of trick-or-treating is wandering around in search of the next candy jackpot. The Student Activities Council has reincorporated this element into campus trick-or-treating via treasure hunt. You’ll grab a map in the RSC, then move all over campus as you scour the grounds for goodies. It’s a great way to treat a sweet tooth and get to know departments around campus.

Friday, Nov. 2

Drag Show

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: CAC Theater

Cost: Free! for students, $8 faculty/staff, $10 general

The Drag Show is coming back to rock Wichita State for the ninth year in a row. Behold the power of kings and queens from local and regional districts as well as from your own student body. Be sure to catch what is sure to be one of the most dynamic and dramatic events of the year. Tickets can be purchased in advance from Student Involvement in RSC 216 or at the door.