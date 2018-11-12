Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

This week in culture — Nov. 11

John Darr, Culture EditorNovember 11, 2018Leave a Comment

Monday, Nov. 12

Lunch Time BINGO

Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Starbucks Lounge

Cost: Free!

To the hungry among us, lunch is no game. However, with Lunch Time BINGO, you can get serious about chowing down while also playing BINGO for some awesome prizes. Take your lunch to the next level this Monday with BINGO and you might just walk away from lunch with more than a full stomach. Be sure to keep up with SAC-sponsored events by visiting wichita.edu/sac or contacting [email protected].

Tuesday, Nov. 13

International Thanksgiving Dinner

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: RSC 142

Cost: $5 for students, $10 for faculty & staff

Thanksgiving is a uniquely American opportunity to celebrate thankfulness and friendship. This year, the Office of International Education and the Community Service Board are coming together to make Thanksgiving an opportunity for bonding across borders. Domestic and international students, staff and faculty, are invited to come together for a wonderful Thanksgiving Dinner this Tuesday. The menu will include classics — from turkey and stuffing to potatoes and pumpkin pie. Make sure to hit this delicious event for the betterment of your stomach, your wallet, and the community at large.

Wednesday, Nov. 14 and Thursday, Nov. 15

Arts & Crafts Fair

Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: RSC First Floor

Cost: Varies

As wonderful as the holiday season is, gift shopping can be a stressful task — especially for procrastinators. Get a head start on the season by coming to the Arts & Crafts Fair, a hub for all sorts of beautiful gifts from vendors across Wichita. A wide array of items will be up for grabs, so make sure to bring some of your gift budget — or maybe a little more in case you fall in love with something yourself.

