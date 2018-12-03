Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Weekly preview — Dec. 3

John Darr, Culture Editor|December 3, 2018

Monday, Dec. 3

Winter Wonderland

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Location: RSC FirstFloor

Cost: Free!

Does the world shake you up sometimes? Well, now you have the opportunity to turn the tables on the world and shake it up! This Monday, the Student Activities Council is giving you the opportunity to decorate your very own snow globe, for free, until they’re clean out! And that’s just the tip of the iceberg — there will be many other craft opportunities to create winter gifts for yourself and others. It’s the perfect way to destress, whether you’re feeling crafty or just hungry for the holiday spirit.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

DIY Spa Kits

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Location: RSC First Floor

Cost: Free!

Do you want to feel fancy and relaxed without paying stressful amounts of money to feel fancy and relaxed, thereby preventing you from feeling fancy and relaxed? Then come by the RSC to make your own spa materials for free this Tuesday! They’ve got the materials to help turn your study space into the perfect zen zone in which you can take care of business while making your own mental health your business too.

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Sensory Exploration

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Location: RSC First Floor

Have you always thought of yourself as a food and scent connoisseur, but never had the credentials to prove it? Do you get a little giddy when you pick up the smell of a wonderful perfume or garden when strolling around campus? Then this week’s Sensory Exploration activity is perfect for you! Stick your nose into some mystery bags to test your sense of smell. You can see just how many scents you can identify, and then you’ll be able to brag to your friends with new proof of your nice nose.

 

