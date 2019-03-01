Weekend preview (March 1-3)

Friday, March 1

FUN: Future Now at the Ulrich

Time: 4 – 5 p.m.

Location: Ulrich Museum of Art

Cost: Free!

Do you love learning but hate slow-moving lectures and presentations? Then come to the Ulrich for a lightning round of Pechakucha-style presentations — each presenter flips through 20 slides for 20 seconds, meaning presentations clock in at under seven minutes. There’s no time to get bored! Come fill your brain in one of the campus’s coolest venues.

Saturday, March 2

2019 Emerging Artists Showcase

Time: 7 – 9 p.m.

Location: McKnight Art Center

Cost: Free!

One of Wichita’s most exciting displays of creative talent, the 2019 Emerging Artist Showcase will feature Shocker artists across a range of disciplines. The artists’ work will be on display for public viewing as it is simultaneously judged in a sponsored contest. Take in the high-stakes, high-quality displays this Saturday and support your fellow students! The Art and Design Advocates will be presenting the event.

Sunday March 3

Graduate Recital: Philip Lopez

Time: 7 – 9 p.m.

Location: Wiedemann Hall

Cost: Free!

One of Wichita State’s most impressive voices, Master’s student Philip Lopez will be performing on Sunday at Wiedemann Hall. Lopez has performed a number of operatic roles at WSU, including a star performance as Figaro in last year’s production of “The Marriage of Figaro.” Come support your fellow students while getting a first-class performance!