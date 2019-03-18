Dominguez: The Cavves’ ‘Holy Water’ drowns in, then transcends, its religious suffering

Grab a box of tissues, y’all — the Cavves are back with a new single, and it’s going to make you cry. Less than a year after the release of their debut album, “Learn to Swim,” the Cavves have returned with their first single from “Venture Out,” their sophomore record, due in early April. The track, titled “Holy Water,” is simultaneously a banger and a tearjerker.

Clocking in at just under seven minutes, “Holy Water” is hypnotizing despite its lengthy run time. This song feels older, deeper, and more meaningful than previous tracks by the Wichita natives. Depicting the dark side of The Cavves’ Catholic school roots, “Holy Water” strays from the band’s typical sunshine and surfboard personality. This song digs up skeletons in the band’s closet.

A church is supposed to be a place of refuge and peace, but it can become a place of suppression, sexism, and overwhelming guilt. “Holy Water” tells the story of all the anxiety that is locked up alongside textbooks and pills in Catholic school lockers.

Lyrically, “Holy Water” is a stunner. The chorus, “Graduate with honors and take your pills with some holy water,” stands as the most impactful part of the single. When the immense pressures of faith and education intertwine, “drowning feels a bit like walking home.”

The track speaks for students choking on holy water. The Cavves speak to a generation being suffocated into hiding themselves, faking it, taking pills, and doing whatever it takes to get by. “Holy Water” exposes the coping mechanisms students turn to for survival.

While the lyrics are devastating, the music itself is upbeat, skillful, and exciting. The Cavves function as a cohesive unit, with band members working together seamlessly to create a tune that rips. This song is poetry set to music about the detrimental effects of high school bigotry.

“Holy Water” is a testament to the fact that The Cavves are here to make music and have a good time, despite what they experienced in their past. If “Holy Water” is any indication of what’s to come in “Venture Out,” fans of The Cavves are not likely ready for this rollercoaster ride.