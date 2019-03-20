Kansas Poet Laureate’s visit to Wichita State radiates love of homeland and jazz
It’s 10:45 a.m. on a Wednesday, and the Poet Laureate of Kansas is playing drums in the Ulrich Museum.
Poet Laureate Kevin Rabas, who’s toured 42 Kansas venues during his two-year tenure, will forever have music running through his veins. During his performances, he often brings along a band to back up his poetry. It’s only natural for a poet who, as a young jazz musician, would spend his days navigating Kansas City jam sessions to gain valuable experience playing with a host of talented performers.
“I used to go to about six to eight a week,” Rabas says. “Sometimes two or three a night.”
That’s especially noteworthy when you consider that Jam sessions could run as long as twelve hours — sometimes going deep into the early hours of the morning.
Here at the Ulrich, you can see the light in Rabas’ eyes as he sprinkles in musical anecdotes among his pieces. One such piece is “At the Jam,” which reflects on a time Rabas misheard a fellow musician at a jam session.
“The thing I thought he was saying was ‘play out’ — play more vigorously, play louder, play more notes, when really he was saying ‘lay out’ — stop playing, you fool!”
The humorous, jazzy edge runs through much of Rabas’ work. Almost as central to Rabas as a poet is the state of Kansas itself.
“I was born in Kansas, lived in Kans . . . I’m seventh-generation Kansan,” Rabas said. “It’s really a part of my life. I try to write about ordinary and extraordinary Kansans in my work.”
It’s not just talk, either. Rabas gives back to the state through far more than just his words. He’s worked with “Bards Against Hunger” to use poetry to fuel food drives and helped lead “Letters to a Young Poet,” a project that put young poets in touch with established poets to share experience (the correspondence is currently being editing into an anthology).
Now, Rabas stands ready to pass on the torch to the next Poet Laureate of Kansas, who will be inducted this May. It’s only fitting that he closes out his talk with one of the most impactful and stunning pieces he’s written as Laureate: “Kansas Awakening,” a piece for Laura Kelly’s inauguration as governor, which he finishes to loud applause. It’s hard not to find Kansan hope and pride in his words, reprinted with permission here:
Kansas Awakening
by Kevin Rabas
Walk the early green
fields and run your fingers
across the wheat’s whiskers
and you will know this land
is not ours, but we belong
to these fields and this simple
dirt, and when we shake hands —
rough hands, smooth hands — we can
feel that heat, blood run
through the blue-green chutes
of the heart. This land
pulses with us — the city
office towers with their yellow
lights always on,
the wind turbines, pinwheeling
to the breath of God,
the Main Street teens, music
up, windows down,
dragging that strip of blacktop
in the night in a one light town —
and at dawn the sidewalks
full of noisy kids
in backpacks with lunch sacks
walking to the yellow buses
that honk hope
and to the tough-shouldered
grain elevator, its white pillars
and ribs, that flashes
a lonely light, but holds
abundant, golden grain –
to all these and more
we say welcome: you belong
to this state, like we do, somewhere
in the middle, at the heart
of a body awakening
and coming into its own.
John Darr is the Culture Editor of The Sunflower.
John Darr is an MFA Candidate in Poetry Writing.
