‘The Theory of Relativity’ as sweet as springtime roses

Mere inches stand between the characters on stage, but their lives are galaxies apart — spinning aimlessly throughout space until they collide. Every day, we are surrounded by strangers driving next to us, sitting next to us in class, making our coffee, serving our food, and sharing the sidewalk with us.

“The Theory of Relativity” explores the relationships we have with the strangers in our life, and how every relationship we have once started out as a thoughtless collision.

Directed by Wichita State alum Emily Orr, “Relativity” is led by a cast of 13 performing arts students. The production is a dedication to love in all forms, whether it’s a love affair with cats, oranges, or cranberry lipstick. The passion and heart of the cast and crew radiates from the stage. “The Theory of Relativity” is as sweet as springtime roses just beginning to bloom.

The theatrics of this show are simple, subtle, and lowkey compared to other major theatrical productions. The set consists solely of plain chairs and two monitors rotating through images of different mathematical formulas. Relativity is easy on the eyes. The simplicity of the costumes, set design, and overall aesthetic of the show allow room for the emphasis to be put entirely on the story, the music, and the acting. What this show lacks in frills, it makes up for in sincerity. Every movement made on stage is calculated and purposeful.

This show is short, sweet, and massively effective. As the ensemble rotates through the center, each telling a piece of a much grander story, relationships begin to become apparent between the cast of supposed strangers. Through the show’s progression, relationships bloom, transform, strengthen, and inevitably fall to pieces.

“The Theory of Relativity” is performing at Wilner Auditorium, Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 p.m. Admission is free for students with a WSU ID. Tickets for the general public are $10 for children, $18 for Military and WSU Faculty, and $20 for adults.

Gallery | 21 Photos Ella Dominguez Ariel Glorsky (Amy) speaks to her nail esthetician during Theory of Relativity in Wilner Auditorium.