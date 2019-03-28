Final Friday to spotlight WSU women

"The Two-Faced and the Reasons" by Giao Tang is one of many pieces that Sigma Psi Zeta will feature in its Final Friday exhibit.

The women of Wichita State lead the charge for a special edition of Wichita’s Final Friday tomorrow. With March being National Women’s History Month, exhibits will focus on the art of women in the city.

There’s never been a better time to go downtown and take in the wonderful work of local artists. WSU Studio Art major Lily Guillen will be showcasing her photography at Positive Directions while cellist and alumnus Roni Lowry Worchester performs at Little Lion Café.

One of the most ambitious and exciting events comes courtesy of WSU’s chapter of Sigma Psi Zeta. The sorority has organized a show featuring Asian, Pacific Islander, and Desi American artists at the Garvey Center.

“We wanted to fill the gap of current Final Friday exhibits and focus on the experiences of womxn of color through art,” wrote Sigma member and Web Designer Sarah Myose in an email interview.

Myose said she views both the exhibit and Wichita’s Final Fridays as a vital experience for students.

“Final Friday is especially important for students — especially students at Wichita State University, because it is an opportunity to engage in discourse with the local community and issues that impact ICT,” Myose wrote.

We couldn’t agree more. Here’s information for the aforementioned events.

Celebrating Womxn in Asian Cultures

Collated Art by Sigma Psi Zeta

Garvey Center

250 W. Douglas Ave

A Celebration of Women

Photography by Lily Guillen

Positive Directions, Inc.

416 S. Commerce Street #108

Final Friday with Roni Lowry

Music by Roni Lowry Worchester

Little Lion Café

2721 E. Central Avenue