REVIEW: Weekend Preview Sept. 21-22

Trevor Seyl (Parker) stands beside Ciaran Schaedtler (Jesse) who thanks Seyl's character for giving him a typewriter during a rehearsal of "Love Me or Leave Me" on Sept. 16 at Welsbacher Theatre. Julian Cornejo (Paul) and Ariel Glorsky (Nancy) watch the couple as the memory unfolds in the play.

“Love Me or Leave Me”

Sept. 18-21 at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 21-22 at 2:00 p.m. Welsbacher Theatre

Looking for some romance outside of your Bumble profile? “Love Me or Leave Me,” is this year’s winner of the WSU Theatre National Playwriting Competition, so give your fellow Shockers some love and check out this local theatrical achievement.

Canines at Cowtown

Saturday, Sept. 21, 12-4 p.m. Old Cowtown Museum

Dogs! That should be enough said. If you have to know more, Canines at Cowtown is a fundraising event at the Oldtown Cowtown Museum — you know that wild west museum you went to in elementary school — for the Paw it Forward Foundation. Explore Cowtown with your favorite good boy (or good girl) and even get a portrait of your pup. Admission is $10 for humans, but doggos get in for free.

Open Streets ICT

Sunday, Sept. 22, 12-5 p.m. Douglas St.

You could have a lazy Sunday, or you could go down Douglas and check out all the different events during Open Streets ICT. A free event covering Douglas from College Hill to the Delano District. You can bike, run and even do yoga down the whole path with different activity hubs to get involved in. It’s like First Fridays, but on a Sunday.

Lazy Dog Agility Course

Sunday, Sept. 22, 12-5 p.m. ICT Pop-Up Park

More dogs! Again, I shouldn’t have to explain this, but the Pop-Up Park is going to become the Pup-Up Park during Open Streets ICT. With a body positive agility course for dogs of all shapes and sizes, get your dog active too as you’re out enjoying the last day of summer. There will also be a snack station — and food trucks for humans — with free water for all the hardworking pups.