Associate Vice President for Special Programs honored by The Kansas African American Museum

Deltha Colvin is being honored as the 2019 Education Trailblazer by The Kansas African American Museum.

The Kansas African American Museum (TKAAM) has named Deltha Colvin, associate vice president for special programs in the Division of Diversity & Community Engagement for Wichita State, as a 2019 Trailblazer Honoree.

“Our 2019 Trailblazer Honorees symbolize the vast and significant contributions in our community made by African Americans,” said TKAAM Executive Director Denise Sherman in a news release. “Each one serves as an inspiration for others to forge their own paths and to strive for excellence.”

According to TKAAM, “a Trailblazer is a leader, a pacesetter, a pioneer, and each year TKAAM has honorary categories for individuals who have made a significant impact in their respective arena.”

Colvin has been honored as the 2019 Education Trailblazer.

“My lifetime of work has been about assisting the work and development of persons of color, limited income, first-generation and persons with disabilities,” said Colvin in an email to The Sunflower. “To know that there are those who care about what you are doing is significant. The support and the need of students and their families drive my desire for continued success and services to a variety of student populations.”

Colvin started her educational career as a tutor counselor in the Upward Bound program while in college. She soon became the director, and through her work and dedication, assisted thousands of students to graduate from high school and obtain a college degree. She still currently serves as the director for Upward Bound.

“I have always felt the need to help others,” Colvin said.

As the Special Programs Associate Vice President, Colvin monitors the TRIO programs and writes grants to get services for students who may need the help.

“To this end, I am proud of the staff who are important role models serving limited income, first-generation students, students with disabilities, and students in foster care. Wichita State University has more TRIO (10) and GEAR UP (6) programs than any postsecondary institution in the country,” said Colvin.

The TKAAM Hall of Fame induction ceremony will recognize Colvin, and other community leaders, at a ceremony on Oct. 5. at 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency.