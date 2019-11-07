Weekend preview: Nov. 7-9

Fairmount Coffee Co is located on 17th St across from campus.

Fairmount Coffee Co is located on 17th St across from campus.

Fairmount Coffee Co is located on 17th St across from campus.

Thursday

Study jams with WSU Guitar Studio

Fairmount Coffee Co. 3:30 p.m.

WSU Guitar Studio will be playing some study tunes to set the mood at one of WSU’s favorite coffee shops.

Clay Currents – Artist Pattie Chalmers workshops

Ulrich Museum of Art 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Pattie Chalmers, associate professor of art at Southern Illinois University School of Art and Design, will give demonstrations of her clay techniques. This free event is open to the public.

Friday

Artist talk – Pattie Chalmers

Ulrich Museum of Art 5:30 p.m.

Chalmers will give a lecture titled “Explaining Myself to Myself,” explaining the connections between her discordant body of work. The event is free and open to the public.

Miss Black and Gold Pageant

CAC Theatre 7:06 p.m.

This scholarship pageant brings all the traditional elements of a Miss America pageant with even more hype. Support these nine women as they compete for scholarships and a chance to compete in the Miss Kansas competition. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Saturday

Clay Currents exhibition panel discussion

Ulrich Museum of Art 1:30-3 p.m.

Chalmers and Trisha Coates, and co-curator Ted Adler, associate professor of ceramic media at WSU, will discuss current issues in sculptural and functional contemporary ceramics. Event is free and open to the public.

Stroll for Tomorrow

CAC Theatre 7 p.m.

Chi Sigma Tau National Fraternity, Inc. hosts this annual stroll competition to support the Alzheimer’s Association. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.