Weekend preview
Looking for something fun to do in Wichita this weekend? Here are a few options.
Thursday:
- Mikrobrews with Special Guest Farooq Ahmed @ 6 p.m. 86 Cold Press (Downtown)
Farooq Ahmed will be reading from his debut novel, Kansastan, an alternate narrative of Kansas during the Civil War. It will be followed by an open mic for community members. The event is free.
Friday:
- WSU Opera Theatre presents “The Path to Heaven” @ 7:30 p.m. Duerksen
WSU Opera presents “The Path to Heaven,” a powerful one-act opera about a family struggling to survive the Holocaust. The event will cost $20.
- Drag Show @ 8 p.m. CAC
One of WSU’s favorite events — the annual drag show. Trinity the Tuck, the current co-winner of Ru Paul’s Drag Race All-Stars, will be hosting this year’s event with some local and student kings and queens performing. The event is free for students.
Saturday:
- Air Cap Comic Con 2019 @ 10 a.m. Century II
Don’t miss out on meeting all your favorite cosplayers, writers, and more. There will be a free costume contest with cash prizes, so get your costumes ready.
- The Chainsmokers: World War Joy Tour @ 7 p.m. INTRUST Bank Arena
The Chainsmokers are joined by 5 Seconds of Summer for their North American tour. You can expect to hear all your radio favorites.
Sunday:
- Air Cap Comic Con 2019 @ Century II
- WSU Opera Theatre presents “The Path to Heaven” @7:30 p.m. Duerksen
About the Writer
Olivia Babin, Staff writer and designer
Olivia Babin is a staff writer and designer. Babin is a senior majoring in political science and communications - journalism with minors in anthropology...
