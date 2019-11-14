Weekend preview

Looking for something fun to do in Wichita this weekend? Here are a few options.

Thursday:

Mikrobrews with Special Guest Farooq Ahmed @ 6 p.m. 86 Cold Press (Downtown)

Farooq Ahmed will be reading from his debut novel, Kansastan, an alternate narrative of Kansas during the Civil War. It will be followed by an open mic for community members. The event is free.

Friday:

WSU Opera Theatre presents “The Path to Heaven” @ 7:30 p.m. Duerksen

WSU Opera presents “The Path to Heaven,” a powerful one-act opera about a family struggling to survive the Holocaust. The event will cost $20.

WSU Opera presents “The Path to Heaven,” a powerful one-act opera about a family struggling to survive the Holocaust. The event will cost $20. Drag Show @ 8 p.m. CAC

One of WSU’s favorite events — the annual drag show. Trinity the Tuck, the current co-winner of Ru Paul’s Drag Race All-Stars, will be hosting this year’s event with some local and student kings and queens performing. The event is free for students.

Saturday:

Air Cap Comic Con 2019 @ 10 a.m. Century II

Don’t miss out on meeting all your favorite cosplayers, writers, and more. There will be a free costume contest with cash prizes, so get your costumes ready.

Don’t miss out on meeting all your favorite cosplayers, writers, and more. There will be a free costume contest with cash prizes, so get your costumes ready. The Chainsmokers: World War Joy Tour @ 7 p.m. INTRUST Bank Arena

The Chainsmokers are joined by 5 Seconds of Summer for their North American tour. You can expect to hear all your radio favorites.

Sunday: