Weekend Preview (Nov. 21-24)

Thursday, Nov. 21

First Ever Pumpkin Spiced Showdown

6 p.m. Reverie Coffee Roasters

Local cafes will be competing to see who has the best pumpkin spice latte. There will be three official judges but there will be samples for audience members. Go see what the best PSL is in town. The event is free to attend, $10 to compete.

WSU Jazz Arts Ensemble II and Guitar Ensemble w/Mid-Kansas Jazz Ensemble

7:30 p.m. Miller Concert Hall

Wichita State Jazz Arts Ensemble and Wichita State Guitar Ensemble will be playing this concert with the Mid-Kansas Jazz Ensemble, made up of the top high school jazz musicians. Tickets are free for students.

Friday, Nov. 22

57th Annual Candelight Concert

7:30 p.m. Wiedemann Hall

One of the school of music’s most popular concerts of the year and a great way to get into the holiday spirit. This holiday concert will feature performances from WSU Choirs and strings, brass, woodwinds, organ, and percussion. Tickets are free for students.

Whose Live Anyway?

8 p.m. Orpheum Theatre

The cast members of Whose Line is it Anyway? Are coming to Wichita for their improv tour. They will be playing many of the show’s favorite improv games. Tickets range from $36-68.

Saturday, Nov. 23

57th Annual Candelight Concert

7:30 p.m. Wiedemann Hall

Sunday, Nov. 24

57th Annual Candelight Concert

7:30 p.m. Wiedemann Hall

Biryani Night

6 p.m. RSC Harvest Room

Biryani is a meat and rice biryani dish originating from Pakistan. The Pakistani Student Association will be serving the dish for only $5.