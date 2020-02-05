Weekend Preview

The Tinman, played by Huron Breaux, sings "Slide Some Oil to Me" alongside Dorthy and the Scarecrow during a dress rehersal of "The Wiz" on Tuesday.

‘The Wiz’

Wednesday through Feb. 23 at Roxy’s Downtown

Local community actors have come together to bring a beloved Broadway musical to Wichita. “The Wiz” is a soulful twist on the tale of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” Adult ticket prices start at $25 and military tickets start at $20.

Performance times are Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 6 p.m.

First Friday 9th annual Art That Touches Your Heart

6:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday at WSU’s Cadman Art Gallery, RSC first floor

This exhibit strives to inform and educate art lovers and passersby on the history and traditions of Black art and culture. Artwork from Wichita State students, alumni, and community members will be on display. Come out and celebrate Black History Month while supporting local artists!

The formal program will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, and The Wichita Griots will be performing at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Attendance is free, but some artwork and vendor items will be on sale.

2020 Winter Jam

7 p.m. Friday at Intrust Bank Arena

The Winter Jam Tour Spectacular is back for another year at Intrust Bank Arena. If you love Baby Jesus or are just looking for a night out, then come and discover the musical diversity within Gospel. The concert’s headliner will be Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Crowder. No tickets are required — just a $15 donation at the door.

LunaFest 2020 (Feb. 8 at 4:30 p.m. at The Wave)

4:30 p.m. Saturday at The Wave

Hosted by Girls on the Run, this film festival is dedicated to promoting awareness of women’s issues. Some of the films that will be shown include “Game”, “Ballet After Dark”, “Purl,” and more. Tickets are $10 for students with an ID and $25 for general admission. For more information, visit https://girlsontherunks.org.