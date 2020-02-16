Week Preview (Feb. 17 – Feb. 21)

Wine Around the World

6-9 p.m. Tuesday at Chicken N Pickle

Celebrate National Wine Day by sampling from six select wines and then hitting the pickle-ball courts! Tickets are $30 per person.

KISS: End of the Road World Tour 2020

7 p.m. Wednesday at Intrust Bank Arena

Discover your inner rocker at the KISS concert this Wednesday. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will be sure to deliver plenty of guitar solos and head-bangers for their fans. Tickets start at $39.50.

Frank Lloyd Wright Allen Home Grand Tour

10 a.m. every Wednesday and Saturday through March 25 at the Frank Lloyd Wright’s Allen House Museum and Study Center

The tour will take a closer look at Wright’s house details and his relationship with architecture. Photography is allowed for personal use only and access to the garden house will be offered. Admission is $40.

DaBaby Concert

8 p.m. Thursday at Hartman Arena

Up-and-coming rapper DaBaby will be at Hartman Arena this Thursday. Get a group of friends together and rage to “BOP on Broadway.” Tickets range from $50 to $200.