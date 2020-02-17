Bible study hopes to shed new light on Christianity

Christianity can be a subject that people do not associate with science and history.

The Seven Thunder Bible study club is trying to bridge the gap between science, history and the Bible.

Members of the club, like senior Club President Juan Chandler, have been trying to start a conversation on campus to try and introduce people to the truth they believe is in the Bible.

“I think conversations like these are very important. A lot of people have prejudices towards the church,” junior nursing major Margie Garcia said.

The club is part of the International University Bible Association, or IUBA, and through Seven Thunder they are trying to promote a sense of unity through conversations and community work.

The club meets every Monday at 6:30 p.m., but you can usually find members of the club on campus talking to students about the Bible.

“Many people do not believe in the Bible or even have trust or faith in the Bible,” Chandler said.

Chandler said he is eager to expand his club, but more importantly to spread the message of the Bible.

“Through science and history we try to show people that the Bible is 100% fact,” Chandler said.

The club believes the Bible supports many things that stereotypically people think counter its overall message.

Chandler understands that there are many opinions and beliefs about how science makes the Bible obsolete, but he believes it’s really just a misunderstanding.

“It is a misconception,” Chandler said. “Everyone thinks science and the Bible conflict with each other, but they actually go together.”

Seven Thunder claims things like evolution, the water cycle and even the northern lights are supported in the Bible.

“There is lots of evidence,” Chandler said.

Some students believe the same thing and think because of the misconception their intelligence can be questioned.

“A lot of people think that just because we believe in God, that we don’t believe in scientific reasoning,” Garcia said.

The club does not spend all of it’s time just talking to students. Club guest speaker Murrey Whitaker takes great pride in the community work they do.

The club participated in a school supplies drive during the 2019 fall semester for refugees and immigrant students in the Wichita Public School district.

“We got a lot of donations from students at WSU,” Chandler said.

Whitaker also mentioned that the club signed posters and brought donuts to the WSU campus police.

“If you think about it there is a lot of negative publicity about police officers, but you also need to think about how they are individuals who are risking their lives to make sure we are safe,” Whitaker said. “Even though they have a duty to serve and protect us… who is serving them?”

The club wants students to know that they are here to help clear up any misconceptions students may have about them or the Bible and that they want that conversation.