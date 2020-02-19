Weekend Preview (Feb. 20 – 23)

“The Wiz”

Wednesday to Sunday at Roxy’s Downtown

If you haven’t made it yet, head out to the closing weekend of “The Wiz.” Local actors have come together to perform the musical re-telling of the “The Wizard of Oz” — but with a twist. Adult ticket prices begin at $25 and military tickets start at $20.

Performance times are Wednesday at 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 6 p.m.

Free karaoke on campus

Thursdays from 6-10 p.m. in the Rhatigan Student Center, Shocker Grill & Lanes

If you’re still feeling musical, head down to the Shocker Sports Grill & Lanes in the basement of the Rhatigan Student Center. Entry is free and you can partake in $2 Bud Light draws and $1 soft drinks as you enjoy watching your friends sing their tone deaf hearts out.

Women’s Fair 2020

Friday through Sunday at Century II

Head to Century II to visit pop-up shops, exhibits, stage shows, and more from ICT and beyond. Adult tickets start at $9 and the fair runs from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ABBA Mania

Friday at the Orpheum

The world’s best travelling ABBA production has come to the Orpheum. Fans of all ages can enjoy hearing some of the group’s greatest hits. Tickets start at $25 and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Monster Jam

Saturday and Sunday at Intrust Bank Arena

Speed, acrobatics, and uncontainable excitement combine in the excitement that is the Wichita-favorite, Monster Jam. Showtimes are Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. Pit passes are available for the Pit Party immediately before each performance. Tickets prices start at $15.