Writing Now, Reading Now to host poet Diana Arterian

The Wichita State Creative Writing Program will host a Writing Now, Reading Now featuring Diana Arterian, a poet and writer from Los Angeles, Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Ulrich Museum of Art.

Arterian is the author of “PLAYING MONSTER :: SEICHE” a collection that functions as two narratives: one being a child speaker who experiences abuse from her father, then flash forwarding to when the speaker is an adult and experiences her own mother being abused. She has also authored chapbooks “With Lightness & Darkness and other Brief Pieces,” and “Death Centos.”

Arterian holds a PhD in Literature and Creative Writing at the University of Southern California and an MFA in poetry from California Institute of the Arts.



Arterian has been a resident author at Wichita State for the month of February as the Creative Writing Program’s Emerging Visiting Poet.

The event is free and open to the public.