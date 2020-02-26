Weekend Preview

Writing Now/Reading Now: Diana Arterian

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ulrich Museum of Art

Head to the Ulrich Museum for a reading of Arterian’s poetry collection, “PLAYING MONSTER :: SEICHE,” a blend of minimalist, confessional, and documentary styles. The reception kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and the reading begins at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

‘That Golden Girls Show! – A Puppet Parody’

8 p.m. Friday at the Orpheum

In the mood for a blast from the past by way of pedantic puppetry? Enjoy a throwback to the television series in this parody of classic moments. Tickets start at $33.50 and doors open at 7 p.m.

FUN: Future Now at the Ulrich

4-5 p.m. Friday at the Ulrich Museum of Art

As a part of the Ulrich’s Solving for X series, the museum is hosting four seven-minute presentations about research currently happening on campus. The event is free and open to the public, and presentations will be followed by a short reception.

14th Annual Death by Chocolate

7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Exploration Place

If you love unlimited sweets, savory dishes, and donating to a good cause, visit Death by Chocolate, a fundraiser for STEM education at Exploration Place. Tickets are $95 and you must be 21 or over to attend.

‘The Pirates of Penzance’

7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Crown Uptown

Opera Kansas presents “The Pirates of Penzance,” a comic opera that debuted in 1879. The opera has pirates, star-crossed lovers, a Modern Major General, and a seat saved just for you. Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for seniors and students.

CSB Books & Brews

Noon Sunday at Central Standard Brewing

Calling all readers! Come to Central Standard Brewing to discuss author Erik Larson’s new nonfiction novel, “The Devil in the White City: M**der, Magic and Madness at the Fair that Changed America.” This event is free and open to the public.